Four years ago, owners Klaravich Stables, trainer Chad Brown and jockey Javier Castellano teamed up to win the Preakness Stakes with Cloud Computing. Now, the trio is working together at Saturday's 2021 Preakness Stakes with Crowded Trade. They are hoping for more success than they had two weeks ago at the Kentucky Derby, when their horse, Highly Motivated, finished a disappointing 10th. Crowded Trade will run in just his fourth race of the season, so he'll be one of the well-rested 2021 Preakness Stakes horses.

Post time is set for 6:47 p.m. ET on Saturday from Pimlico Race Course. Crowded Trade will look to give Brown his second victory in a Triple Crown race, and he's listed at 10-1 in the latest Preakness Stakes odds 2021. Other 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders include Medina Spirit (9-5), Concert Tour (5-2) and Midnight Bourbon (5-1). With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks and predictions of your own.

One shocker: Demling is fading Medina Spirit, even though the Kentucky Derby winner is the 9-5 favorite. Baffert downplayed his chances of winning the 2021 Kentucky Derby for weeks, but jockey John Velazquez broke quickly and took Medina Spirit straight to the front, where he'd run comfortably from start to finish on his way to the win.

However, a post-race test revealed that Medina Spirit had 21 picograms of betamethasone in his system, more than double the legal threshold, casting doubt on the legitimacy of his run. Now, he'll be subject to added scrutiny ahead of the 2021 Preakness Stakes and he's been left in the care of Baffert's assistant trainers. Medina Spirit is also making a difficult two-week turnaround against a field that includes seven fresh 2021 Preakness Stakes horses who weren't in the Kentucky Derby.

Demling has locked in his 2021 Preakness Stakes picks for Concert Tour, who is second on the Preakness Stakes 2021 odds board at 5-2. The three-year-old is the son of 2007 Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense and has won three of his four races this season. Concert Tour drew the outside position for the Preakness 2021, which has produced two winners in Preakness history.

Concert Tour is a stablemate of 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, but Concert Tour is the speedier of the two horses. Just like Medina Spirit, Concert Tour didn't have trainer Bob Baffert by his side in the week leading up to the Preakness, nor will he have him on Saturday. However, he will have jockey Mike Smith, the most experienced rider with 18 previous Preakness races, while no other jockey has more than 10 appearances. Smith also has two wins at the Preakness, including in 2018 when he rode Justify to the Triple Crown.

Demling has also locked in his 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions for Midnight Bourbon, who is third on the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds board at 5-1. The son of Tiznow and great-great-grandchild of legendary Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew broke his maiden at Ellis Park as a two-year-old and has piled up graded stakes experience since, including an impressive win at Lecomte.

After finishing third or better in his first seven starts, Midnight Bourbon broke poorly in the Kentucky Derby. He made up ground to finish sixth, but was still a full 8 1/4 lengths off the pace set by Medina Spirit. He'll stand a much better chance on Saturday with a good break, but he'll also be dealing with a jockey change with Irad Ortiz Jr. saddling up after Mike Smith chose to ride Concert Tour.

