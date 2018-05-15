Preakness Stakes odds, contenders, lineup 2018: Horse racing legend who nailed Cloud Computing makes picks

The 2018 Preakness will attract wagers from average Joes, professional bettors, and everyone in between. Post time from Pimlico Race Course is 6:20 p.m. ET on Saturday, and among those already analyzing the Preakness field is Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. Last year, anyone who put down $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks walked away with over $11,000 in just a few short minutes -- over 200 times their money. Why he's been so successful: he goes straight to the horse's mouth. Last year before the Preakness Stakes, he sat down with Cloud Computing trainer Chad Brown.



"He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness."



When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.



Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts. Now, he's gearing up for the Preakness 2018.



A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.



While Mendelssohn was a trendy Derby pick, Goldberg wanted none of him. "The Euros never learn," Goldberg said. "Toss him." Goldberg knew Mendelssohn was shipped in just a few days before the Derby and wouldn't have adequate time to prepare. The result: Mendelssohn continued a winless streak by European-trained horses and finished last.



Now that the 2018 Preakness lineup is taking shape, Goldberg released his preliminary picks and predictions over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Goldberg is high on Lone Sailor, who's going off at 25-1 Preakness odds.



"Lone Sailor was making up some ground late in the Kentucky Derby and was closing well," Demling told SportsLine. "He ran well in Louisiana too. He could hit the board at the 2018 Preakness."



Irad Ortiz, who won the 2016 Belmont aboard Creator and has three Breeders' Cup race wins in the last four years, will ride Lone Sailor. The Preakness contender has run just three races in 2018 and should be fresh on Saturday.

One colt he wants no part of: Diamond King, who's going off at 16-1 after heavy action pushed him down from an opening of 28-1.



"I don't think he has any shot at all," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He's going to be over-matched in the 2018 Preakness."



Don't be fooled by Diamond King's win in the Federico Tesio last month at Laurel Park. He finished just third in the Swale Stakes despite a field of only six, and was a disappointing 14th -- dead last -- in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes last November at Churchill Downs after going off at 11-1.



There are far better values than the 16-1 Preakness odds that Diamond King is getting.



Goldberg is also eyeing a massive long shot with plenty of tactical speed. He's sharing which horse it is, and his predictions for every contender, over at SportsLine.



So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2018 Preakness picks? And what massive long shot should you back? Check out the latest Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Preakness.



Justify (2-5)

Good Magic (7-2)

Quip (16-1)

Diamond King (16-1)

Bravazo (20-1)

Sporting Chance (22-1)

Tenfold (25-1)

Lone Sailor (25-1)