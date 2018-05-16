Preakness Stakes odds, early picks 2018: Predictions from expert who has hit 8 winners

Everyone has an opinion on the Preakness Stakes. It's one of the most bet-on horse races of the entire year and will attract wagers from novice and professional bettors alike. The 2018 Preakness takes place on Saturday, with post time set for 6:20 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Kentucky Derby winner Justify, gunning for a win in the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown and trained by the legendary Bob Baffert, is the 2-5 favorite. Right behind him on the 2018 Preakness odds board is Good Magic at 7-2.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called eight of the last 13 winners in this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome and American Pharoah at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby.

He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness. Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Sure enough, Cloud Computer galloped to victory as a 13-1 long shot. Then, he picked Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby and nailed the 1-2 finish of Saturday's Man O' War Stakes at Belmont Park.

We can tell you he's high on Diamond King, who opened at 28-1 before being bet down to 16-1.

Demling has been thoroughly evaluating the entire 2018 Preakness field and told SportsLine, "Diamond King looked sharp in a Sunday workout the week before the Preakness Stakes." Trainer John Servis said over the weekend that the horse looked "right on the money."

Diamond King has four wins in six career starts, including the Federico Tesio in April at Laurel Park. He finished third in the Swale Stakes at Gulfstream Park in February and, last year, Diamond King won the Heft Stakes by 1 1/2 lengths. He's only raced twice this year and should be fresh for the Preakness 2018.

Justify (2-5)

Good Magic (7-2)

Quip (16-1)

Diamond King (16-1)

Sporting Chance (22-1)

Bravazo (20-1)

Tenfold (25-1)

Lone Sailor (25-1)