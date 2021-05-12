The 2021 Preakness Stakes has already made headlines, with potential contenders like Mandaloun and Hot Rod Charlie sitting out and legendary trainer Bob Baffert suspended from entering horses at Churchill Downs. Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit exceeded the threshold for betamethasone in a post-race test and could eventually be stripped of the win, but an agreement has been reached and he'll be in the 2021 Preakness Stakes field. Post time is scheduled for 6:52 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course.

Stablemate Concert Tour will also be allowed to run after skipping the Kentucky Derby to focus on this race, and the two Baffert horses are the favorites in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds. Medina Spirit is listed at 9-5, while Concert Tour is at 5-2, followed by Midnight Bourbon (5-1), Crowded Trade (10-1) and Rombauer (12-1). With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Preakness Stakes after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 16 years. In last year's Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta. He also correctly faded 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic in the Preakness a year ago, saying "it's a lot to ask to come back after that performance in the Derby less than a month ago."

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Preakness Stakes lineup set, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Medina Spirit, even though the Kentucky Derby winner is the 9-5 favorite. After previously being beaten by stablemate Life is Good twice and then Rock Your World at the Santa Anita Derby, Medina Spirit went straight to the front and could never be caught at Churchill Downs.

However, 21 picograms of betamethasone was found in his system, which exceeds the acceptable limit of 10, and Baffert later admitted an anti-fungal cream was administered that included the ingredient. That could be enough to cast doubts about the legitimacy of his speed, while a two-week turnaround could present a problem against fresh horses like Concert Tour, Crowded Trade, Rombauer and Risk Taking.

Demling has locked in his 2021 Preakness Stakes picks for Concert Tour, who is second in the Preakness Stakes odds 2021 at 5-2. The son of 2007 Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense didn't race as a two-year-old but broke his maiden at Santa Anita in January. He followed that up with a win at the San Vicente Stakes and made two turns for the first time in a win at the Rebel Stakes in March.

That made Concert Tour the prohibitive favorite in the 2021 Arkansas Derby, but the race didn't go as planned at Oaklawn Park. Jockey Joel Rosario got him into decent position, but Concert Tour didn't have the speed to catch pacesetter Caddo River and was passed on the outside by eventual winner Super Stock. He's reportedly been training well at Churchill Downs, but does he have the speed with Medina Spirit likely going to the front again?

Demling has also locked in his 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions for Midnight Bourbon, who is third on the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds board at 5-1. The son of Tiznow by Catch The Moon is trained by Steve Asmussen, who guided Curlin and Rachel Alexandra to wins at the Preakness Stakes in 2007 and 2009.

Midnight Bourbon is a graded stakes winner with an impressive win at Lecomte over a field that included Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun. However, Midnight Bourbon broke poorly at Churchill Downs and wound up finishing sixth, although he passed a number of horses down the stretch. If he breaks cleanly, he should be able to turn in a better performance.

How to make 2021 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling has projected exactly where Concert Tour and Midnight Bourbon will finish in his projected 2021 Preakness Stakes leaderboard. He is especially high on an underrated horse who has history on his side ahead of the Preakness 2021. Before you make any Preakness Stakes 2021 picks, be sure to see who it is exclusively over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2021? And where do Concert Tour and Midnight Bourbon finish? Check out the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes.

2021 Preakness Stakes odds, post positions