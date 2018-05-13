Preakness Stakes odds, lineup, and contenders 2018: Horse racing legend who nailed Cloud Computing reveals picks

Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is extremely well-connected in the horse racing world, and it shows. Anyone who put $50 on his Preakness picks last year walked away with over $11,000, or over 200 times their money. His recipe for success: He goes right to the source. Before last year's Triple Crown race at Pimlico, Goldberg sat down with Cloud Computing trainer Chad Brown.



"He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness."



When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.



Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts. Now, he's gearing up for the Preakness 2018.



A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.



European-trained Mendelssohn was a trendy pick, but Goldberg was having none of it. "The Euros never learn," Goldberg said of the decision to have Mendelssohn shipped in just two days before the race. "Toss him." In the field of 20, Mendelssohn finished dead last.



Now that the 2018 Preakness lineup is taking shape, Goldberg released his preliminary picks and predictions over at SportsLine.



We can tell you he's loving Quip (12-1), a Preakness contender owned by WinStar Farm, the same barn that owns Preakness favorite Justify (1-2).



"Quip is a good horse," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He might be the early speed in this race on a course that historically favors speed and is a shorter distance than the Kentucky Derby. He'd be a horse to watch. He's legitimate."

Quip won the Tampa Bay Derby over Flameaway and World of Trouble in March. He followed that up with a runner-up finish to Magnum Moon in the Arkansas Derby.



One colt he wants no part of: Bravazo, who's going off at 18-1 and is owned by Calumet Farm, the same barn that owns Preakness contender Sporting Chance (28-1).



"Bravazo ran a surprisingly good Kentucky Derby, but I don't think he is close to the top horses in the 2018 Preakness," Goldberg told SportsLine.



Bravazo was the sixth-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby, but finished eighth in the Louisiana Derby and hasn't hit the board since February. He has just three wins in nine career starts and is a horse to steer clear of at Pimlico.



Goldberg is also eyeing a massive long shot with plenty of tactical speed. He's sharing which horse it is, and his predictions for every contender, over at SportsLine.



So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2018 Preakness picks? And what massive long shot should you back? Check out the latest Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Preakness.



Justify, 1-2

Good Magic, 3-1

Quip, 12-1

Bravazo, 18-1

Tenfold, 20-1

Pony Up, 25-1

Sporting Chance, 28-1

Diamond King, 28-1

Lone Sailor, 30-1