Preakness Stakes odds, lineup, top contenders 2018: Horse racing legend who nailed Cloud Computing unveils picks

Last year, if you had laid $50 on Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Preakness picks, you would have made over $11,000, or more than 200 times your money. Now, Goldberg, a horse racing legend, is laser-focused on the 2018 Preakness, which runs Saturday at 6:48 p.m. ET from Pimlico Race Course. Justify, the Kentucky Derby winner trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Hall-of-Famer Mike Smith, is the favorite at 1-2 Preakness odds. According to Goldberg, he could go even lower by post time.



The reason Goldberg has been so successful: Goldberg goes straight to the source. Last year at the Preakness, he chatted up Cloud Computing trainer Chad Brown before the race. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness."



When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.



Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts. Now, he's gearing up for the Preakness 2018.



A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.



Goldberg also knew which horses to fade in the Kentucky Derby. He told would-be backers to "toss" Mendelssohn, pointing out that the European-trained horse would not have ample time to acclimate himself to Churchill Downs after traveling across the Atlantic. Sure enough, Mendelssohn wasn't a factor and finished dead last in a field of 20.



We can tell you he's high on Quip, who's going off at 12-1 Preakness odds. Quip and Justify are both owned by WinStar Farm.

"Quip is a good horse," Goldberg said. "He might be the early speed in this race on a course like Pimlico that historically favors speed and is a shorter distance than the Kentucky Derby. He's a horse to watch at the Preakness. He's legitimate."



Quip has three wins in five career starts, including a victory in the Tampa Bay Derby in March over Flameaway and World Of Trouble. And whereas the Preakness 2018 will be Justify's fifth race in three months, Quip only has two starts the entire year and will be fresh at Pimlico. He'll be ridden by Florent Geroux, who won the Pegasus World Cup in January aboard Gun Runner.

One colt he wants no part of: Diamond King, who's going off at 30-1 at William Hill US.

"I don't think he has any shot at all," Goldberg told SportsLine. "The 2018 Preakness field is too tough for Diamond King to get any traction."

Don't be fooled by Diamond King's win in the Federico Tesio Stakes, a local Preakness prep race at Laurel Park. He only finished third in the six-horse field of the Swale Stakes in February and was dead last in the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill Downs last November.

Many are jumping on Diamond King because he's trained by John C. Servis, who won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness with Smarty Jones in 2004. However, Goldberg knows there are far better Preakness underdogs to back on Saturday.

Justify (1-2)

Good Magic (3-1)

Quip (12-1)

Lone Sailor (15-1)

Bravazo (20-1)

Tenfold (20-1)

Diamond King (30-1)

Sporting Chance (30-1)