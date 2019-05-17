Preakness Stakes odds, picks 2019: Improbable, Owendale, Alwaysmining predictions from horse racing insider

The second leg of the Triple Crown takes place on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course as 13 horses go to post for the 2019 Preakness Stakes. Much of the focus leading up to the Preakness 2019 has been on which horses won't be running, namely Kentucky Derby winner Country House and the horse who crossed the line first before being disqualified, Maximum Security. Several other expected 2019 Preakness contenders have opted to rest up for next month's Belmont Stakes, but there is still plenty of speed and talent in the field. Post time is 6:48 p.m. ET. Mark Casse's War of Will took the brunt of the bump that disqualified Maximum Security and may have challenged for the win if not for the contact. War of Will officially finished seventh at Churchill Downs, but he's at 4-1 in the latest 2019 Preakness odds, just behind Bob Baffert's Improbable, the favorite at 5-2. Before you make any 2019 Preakness picks, be sure to see what SportsLine horse racing guru Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called nine of the last 14 winners of this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome, American Pharoah and Justify at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby. He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness: Demling correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Lookin At Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids at Pimlico.

Demling has also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby Doubles at Churchill Downs. After last year's Preakness, he nailed Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, and called the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few.

Alwaysmining doesn't even crack the top five even though the horse is among the 2019 Preakness favorites. The Kelly Rubley trainee has compiled a six-race winning streak, but has yet to face the top three-year-olds in the country. His two most accomplished past rivals -- Win Win Win and Gray Magician -- finished just ninth and 19th in the Kentucky Derby, respectively.

All seven of Alwaysmining's career wins have come at Laurel Park. He is 0-for-5 outside of Laurel, with only one third-place finish, and has never raced at Pimlico.

Demling also has a strong opinion on Improbable, the 2019 Preakness favorite. The son of City Zip entered the Kentucky Derby off two strong second-place finishes and left the starting gate in the Derby as the 4-1 favorite. He sat behind the early leaders for much of the race, could not make up any ground down the stretch and finished fourth after the disqualification. Baffert, however, knows how to win the Preakness. He has won the second leg of the Triple Crown seven times, including twice with Derby also-rans (Point Given in 2001 and Lookin At Lucky in 2010).

In addition, Demling has a sharp read on Owendale (10-1). The Brad Cox-trained horse owned by Rupp Racing looked like a potential Kentucky Derby qualifier, but he had a bad trip at the Risen Star and wound up finishing eighth to dash his chances. However, he ran the Grade III Lexington Stakes at Keeneland in April and fared much better in traffic, running down the leaders to win at the wire.

Owendale's improved ability to handle a crowd and make his move to the outside has Cox feeling optimistic about the progress his horse has made in recent starts. In the Lexington Stakes, Owendale beat Anothertwistafate, one of the favorites at 6-1 Preakness odds entering Saturday. His jockey, Florent Geroux, also must feel strong about drawing the No. 5 post to give him a number of options out of the gates as he bides his way around Pimlico.

