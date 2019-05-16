Preakness Stakes odds, picks 2019: Improbable, War of Will, Alwaysmining predictions from horse racing insider

Two weeks after a shocking and unprecedented finish to the Kentucky Derby, horse racing's Triple Crown resumes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course with the 2019 Preakness Stakes. Thirteen three-year-olds are entered in the 2019 Preakness lineup, but the race does not include the Kentucky Derby winner, Country House, or the horse that was first across the finish line before being disqualified, Maximum Security. Instead, the 2019 Preakness field is led by Improbable, who is the favorite at 5-2 and trained by Bob Baffert. The field also includes Risen Star Stakes winner War of Will, who's 4-1 in the current 2019 Preakness odds, and Lexington Stakes runner-up Anothertwistafate (6-1). There's also Alwaysmining (8-1), the winner of six straight races. The 2019 Preakness Stakes post time is 6:48 p.m. ET. With such an evenly matched field, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Preakness Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called nine of the last 14 winners of this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome, American Pharoah and Justify at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby. He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness: Demling correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Lookin At Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids at Pimlico.

Demling has also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby Doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. After last year's Preakness, he nailed Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, and called the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

We can tell you he wants no part of Alwaysmining, who barely cracks Demling's top five even though the horse is among the 2019 Preakness favorites. The Kelly Rubley trainee has compiled a six-race winning streak, but has yet to face the top three-year-olds in the country. His two most accomplished past rivals -- Win Win Win and Gray Magician -- finished just ninth and 19th in the Kentucky Derby, respectively.

All seven of Alwaysmining's career wins have come at Laurel Park. He is 0-for-5 outside of Laurel, with only one third-place finish, and has never raced at Pimlico.

Demling also has a strong opinion on Improbable, the 2019 Preakness favorite. The son of City Zip entered the Kentucky Derby off two strong second-place finishes and left the starting gate in the Derby as the 4-1 favorite. He sat behind the early leaders for much of the race, could not make up any ground down the stretch and finished fourth after the disqualification. Baffert, however, knows how to win the Preakness. He has won the second leg of the Triple Crown seven times, including twice with Derby also-rans (Point Given in 2001 and Lookin At Lucky in 2010).

In addition, Demling has a sharp read on War of Will. The Mark Casse trainee established himself as one of the top three-year-olds after winning the Lecomte and Risen Star Stakes, but a physical ailment in the Louisiana Derby led to a ninth-place no-show. He trained well leading up to the Kentucky Derby, but was caught up in the fray that led to Maximum Security's disqualification. He crossed the finish line in eighth, but and Casse thinks this son of War Front deserves another chance to show what he's capable of in a Triple Crown race.

