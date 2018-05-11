Preakness Stakes odds, predictions 2018: Expert who has hit 8 winners reveals early picks

Justify continues his quest to become the first horse to win the Triple Crown since 2015 on Saturday, May 19, at the 2018 Preakness Stakes. The Kentucky Derby winner is the 1-2 Preakness favorite, and post time is 6:20 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course. Right behind the Bob Baffert-trained Justify is Good Magic, who's listed at 9-2 Preakness Stakes odds and was the runner-up at Churchill Downs. Bolt D'Oro, the latest horse to enter the Preakness field, is going off at 10-1.

Before you bet the 143rd Preakness Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called eight of the last 13 winners in this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome and American Pharoah at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby.

He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness. Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Sure enough, Cloud Computer galloped to victory as a 13-1 long shot. Then, he picked Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip.

With major sports books already taking action, Demling has released his early Preakness picks and listed where he believes every horse will finish.

We can tell you Demling is loving Bravazo at 25-1 in the Preakness Stakes 2018. Bravazo is trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas and finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby after going off at 66-1.



Bravazo is used to playing spoiler. He won the Risen Star at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans as a 21-1 long shot. And the last time a Lukas-trained horse finished sixth in the Derby, he won the Preakness (Oxbow, 2013).



"He ran a good Derby," Demling told SportsLine. "He should carry that momentum into the Preakness at Pimlico."



Calumet Farm owns Bravazo and has produced two Triple Crown winners (Whirlaway in 1941 and Citation in 1948), eight Kentucky Derby winners, and eight Preakness champions. He's a horse that should be on your radar in the Preakness 2018.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Will Justify follow up his Kentucky Derby win with a Preakness victory? Or will another horse spoil the Triple Crown bid? Check out the latest Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness.



Justify (1-2)

Good Magic (9-2)

Bolt D'Oro (10-1)

Diamond King (16-1)

Bravazo (25-1)

Quip (25-1)

Sporting Chance (33-1)