The 2021 Preakness Stakes is the second Triple Crown race of the season and Medina Spirit will try to become just the 37th horse to win the first two legs. Medina Spirit went wire-to-wire in the Kentucky Derby, though it remains to be seen if he'll retain the title after a post-race drug test turned up excess betamethasone in his system. Trainer Bob Baffert has agreed to additional pre-race testing for Medina Spirit and Concert Tour before the Preakness Stakes 2021 at Pimlico Race Course.

Saturday's post time is scheduled for 6:52 p.m. ET and Medina Spirit is the 9-5 favorite in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds, while Concert Tour is 5-2. Meanwhile, Midnight Bourbon (5-1) and Keepmeinmind (15-1) will join Medina Spirit in making the two-week turnaround after the Kentucky Derby, while the other seven horses in the 2021 Preakness Stakes field will make their Triple Crown debuts. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Preakness Stakes after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 16 years. In last year's Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta. He also correctly faded 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic in the Preakness a year ago, saying "it's a lot to ask to come back after that performance in the Derby less than a month ago."

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Medina Spirit, even though the Kentucky Derby winner is the 9-5 favorite. Baffert downplayed his chances of winning the 2021 Kentucky Derby for weeks, but jockey John Velazquez broke quickly and took Medina Spirit straight to the front, where he'd run comfortably from start to finish on his way to the win.

However, a post-race test revealed that Medina Spirit had 21 picograms of betamethasone in his system, more than double the legal threshold, casting doubt on the legitimacy of his run. Now, he'll be subject to added scrutiny ahead of the 2021 Preakness Stakes and he's been left in the care of Baffert's assistant trainers. Medina Spirit is also making a difficult two-week turnaround against a field that includes seven fresh 2021 Preakness Stakes horses who weren't in the Kentucky Derby.

Demling has locked in his 2021 Preakness Stakes picks for Concert Tour, who is second in the Preakness Stakes odds 2021 at 5-2. The son of 2007 Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense didn't race as a two-year-old but broke his maiden at Santa Anita in January. He followed that up with a win at the San Vicente Stakes and made two turns for the first time in a win at the Rebel Stakes in March.

That made Concert Tour the prohibitive favorite in the 2021 Arkansas Derby, but the race didn't go as planned at Oaklawn Park. Jockey Joel Rosario got him into decent position, but Concert Tour didn't have the speed to catch pacesetter Caddo River and was passed on the outside by eventual winner Super Stock. He's reportedly been training well at Churchill Downs, but does he have the speed with Medina Spirit likely going to the front again?

Demling has also locked in his 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions for Midnight Bourbon, who is third on the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds board at 5-1. The son of Tiznow and great-great-grandchild of legendary Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew broke his maiden at Ellis Park as a two-year-old and has piled up graded stakes experience since, including an impressive win at Lecomte.

After finishing third or better in his first seven starts, Midnight Bourbon broke poorly in the Kentucky Derby. He made up ground to finish sixth, but was still a full 8 1/4 lengths off the pace set by Medina Spirit. He'll stand a much better chance on Saturday with a good break, but he'll also be dealing with a jockey change with Irad Ortiz Jr. saddling up after Mike Smith chose to ride Concert Tour.

How to make 2021 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

2021 Preakness Stakes odds, post positions