Preakness Stakes predictions 2018: Expert gives picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

It's time to lay down your bets for the 2018 Preakness. It's raining at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, home of the Preakness, and Kentucky Derby winner Justify is the favorite at 1-2 at William Hill US. Behind the Bob Baffert-trained Justify is Good Magic, who's listed at 3-1 odds at William Hill US and finished second in the Derby. The rest of the eight-horse Preakness field is going off at 12-1 or higher. Given the slop, you'll want to know what a proven horse racing expert thinks before locking in your Preakness picks.



The way to make money in a Preakness like this is through exotics -- bets like trifectas and superfectas. A $1 superfecta at last year's Preakness, when long shots Cloud Computing (13-1) and Senior Investment (30-1) hit the board along with Classic Empire (2-1) and Lookin at Lee (9-1), paid over $8,000. That's 8,000 times your money, all in a matter of minutes.



There's a method to picking which horses to focus on in the 143rd Preakness, and horse racing guru Jody Demling knows what it is. In fact, he has called eight of the last 13 Preakness winners at Pimlico.



At the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, Demling won his 10th straight Derby-Oaks double -- he held a ticket with the winners of both races for the 10th straight year.



At last year's Preakness, he was all over Cloud Computing, who won as an upset favorite. Demling then said Tapwrit would edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes, which was exactly what happened. He closed out last year by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Demling was all over the Pegasus World Cup, calling the 1-2 finish in January, and correctly had Noble Indy beating My Boy Jack in the Louisiana Derby. He also predicted the top two finishers, in order, in the Arkansas Derby and Man O' War Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Here's a refresher on those bet types from horse racing guru Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick and first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta paid almost $100 at last year's Preakness.



Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid over $1,000 on a $1 bet at last year's Preakness.



Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid over $8,000 at last year's Preakness on a $1 bet.



While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Justify (1-2), he plans to hold tickets with Good Magic (3-1), plus two double-digit underdogs that could net any bettor a monster payday.



