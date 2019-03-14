Predictions, picks, odds for AAC, ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, Pac-12 conference tournaments

Who will win the seven biggest conference championship tournaments? Our experts weigh in

Previously On CBS Sports HQ...
Free 24-Hour Sports News Network
Learn More

Selection Sunday is just days away, and seeding can be shaken up significantly with conference tournaments currently ongoing. For some of the mid-majors, teams are fighting tooth and nail for single bids to the 2019 NCAA Tournament. For the seven primary conferences listed in the table below, teams are not only battling for titles but for tournament seeding and to jump off the bubble to get into the field.

So who will win? That remains to be seen, but our fives experts decided to take a stab with their picks and predictions. There was only one unanimous selection among them, and they all settled on two or three choices overall. Let's take a look at their selections below.  

Conference tournament picks


AAC
ACC
Big East
Big Ten
Big 12
SEC
Pac-12

Conference tournament odds

All odds courtesy of Caesars Palace

AAC
Houston: 7/5
Cincinnati: 5/2 
UCF: 4-1 
Memphis: 6-1 
Temple: 10-1 
Wichita State: 25-1 
South Florida: 50-1 
SMU: 50-1 
Tulsa: 60-1 
UConn: 60-1 
East Carolina: 200-1 
Tulane: 300-1 

Big East 
Villanova: 2-1
Marquette: 6-1 
St. John's: 6-1 
Creighton: 6-1 
Seton Hall: 8-1 
Xavier: 10-1 
Georgetown: 15-1 
Providence: 20-1 
Butler: 20-1 
DePaul: 30-1

ACC
Virginia: 3/2 
Duke: 3/2 
North Carolina: 3/2
Florida State: 12-1
Virginia Tech: 15-1 
Louisville: 30-1
Syracuse: 40-1 
Clemson: 50-1 
NC State: 50-1 
Miami: 200-1 
Georgia Tech: 500-1
Boston College: 500-1  
Notre Dame: 500-1  
Pitt: 500-1
Wake Forest: 500-1

Big Ten 
Michigan State: 7/4
Michigan: 5/2
Purdue: 3-1 
Wisconsin: 8-1 
Maryland: 10-1 
Penn State: 25-1 
Indiana: 30-1
Minnesota: 50-0
Iowa: 50-1
Nebraska: 75-1 
Ohio State: 75-1 
Illinois: 100-1 
Northwestern: 200-1 
Rutgers: 200-1 

Big 12
Texas Tech: 3/2
Kansas State: 7/2 
Kansas: 5-1 
Iowa State: 6-1 
Texas: 8-1 
Baylor: 8-1 
TCU: 20-1 
Oklahoma: 20-1 
West Virginia: 200-1 
Oklahoma State: 200-1 

SEC
Tennessee: 7/4
Kentucky: 2-1
LSU: 9/2
Auburn: 6-1 
Florida: 15-1 
Mississippi State: 15-1 
South Carolina: 25-1 
Ole Miss: 50-1 
Arkansas: 50-1 
Alabama: 50-1 
Missouri: 200-1 
Texas A&M: 20-1 
Georgia: 500-1 
Vanderbilt: 500-1

Pac-12
Washington: 5/2
Oregon: 4-1
Arizona State: 5-1 
Colorado: 6-1 
Oregon State: 6-1 
Utah: 8-1 
Arizona: 15-1 
USC: 20-1 
UCLA: 20-1 
Stanford: 30-1 
Cal: 100-1 
Washington State: 100-1

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories