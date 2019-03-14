Predictions, picks, odds for AAC, ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, Pac-12 conference tournaments
Who will win the seven biggest conference championship tournaments? Our experts weigh in
Selection Sunday is just days away, and seeding can be shaken up significantly with conference tournaments currently ongoing. For some of the mid-majors, teams are fighting tooth and nail for single bids to the 2019 NCAA Tournament. For the seven primary conferences listed in the table below, teams are not only battling for titles but for tournament seeding and to jump off the bubble to get into the field.
So who will win? That remains to be seen, but our fives experts decided to take a stab with their picks and predictions. There was only one unanimous selection among them, and they all settled on two or three choices overall. Let's take a look at their selections below.
Conference tournament picks
Conference tournament odds
All odds courtesy of Caesars Palace
AAC
Houston: 7/5
Cincinnati: 5/2
UCF: 4-1
Memphis: 6-1
Temple: 10-1
Wichita State: 25-1
South Florida: 50-1
SMU: 50-1
Tulsa: 60-1
UConn: 60-1
East Carolina: 200-1
Tulane: 300-1
Big East
Villanova: 2-1
Marquette: 6-1
St. John's: 6-1
Creighton: 6-1
Seton Hall: 8-1
Xavier: 10-1
Georgetown: 15-1
Providence: 20-1
Butler: 20-1
DePaul: 30-1
ACC
Virginia: 3/2
Duke: 3/2
North Carolina: 3/2
Florida State: 12-1
Virginia Tech: 15-1
Louisville: 30-1
Syracuse: 40-1
Clemson: 50-1
NC State: 50-1
Miami: 200-1
Georgia Tech: 500-1
Boston College: 500-1
Notre Dame: 500-1
Pitt: 500-1
Wake Forest: 500-1
Big Ten
Michigan State: 7/4
Michigan: 5/2
Purdue: 3-1
Wisconsin: 8-1
Maryland: 10-1
Penn State: 25-1
Indiana: 30-1
Minnesota: 50-0
Iowa: 50-1
Nebraska: 75-1
Ohio State: 75-1
Illinois: 100-1
Northwestern: 200-1
Rutgers: 200-1
Big 12
Texas Tech: 3/2
Kansas State: 7/2
Kansas: 5-1
Iowa State: 6-1
Texas: 8-1
Baylor: 8-1
TCU: 20-1
Oklahoma: 20-1
West Virginia: 200-1
Oklahoma State: 200-1
SEC
Tennessee: 7/4
Kentucky: 2-1
LSU: 9/2
Auburn: 6-1
Florida: 15-1
Mississippi State: 15-1
South Carolina: 25-1
Ole Miss: 50-1
Arkansas: 50-1
Alabama: 50-1
Missouri: 200-1
Texas A&M: 20-1
Georgia: 500-1
Vanderbilt: 500-1
Pac-12
Washington: 5/2
Oregon: 4-1
Arizona State: 5-1
Colorado: 6-1
Oregon State: 6-1
Utah: 8-1
Arizona: 15-1
USC: 20-1
UCLA: 20-1
Stanford: 30-1
Cal: 100-1
Washington State: 100-1
