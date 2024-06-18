Two Breeders' Cup champions from last year will square off Wednesday when Auguste Rodin and Inspiral face each other and eight others in the 2024 Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot. Last year, Auguste Rodin won the Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita. On the same day, Inspiral took home the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf. Wednesday's meeting will be the first between the two champions. Auguste Rodin is the 15-8 favorite in the 2024 Prince of Wales's Stakes odds, while Inspiral is 5-2 among the ten 2024 Prince of Wales's Stakes horses.



Post time is 11:25 a.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Wednesday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita Park-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu, who's at Royal Ascot to cover the races, has to say before making any 2024 Prince of Wales's Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

She enters the Prince of Wales's on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup, predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby, en route to a $219.50 payday, and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap as part of a $410 score. And on the Belmont Stakes undercard, she nailed National Treasure's win in the Met Mile ($235) and had both the winner and exacta in the Woody Stephens Stakes.

And on Tuesday, the opening day of the Royal Ascot meeting, Yu nailed Rosallion (7-2) to win the St James's Palace Stakes.

Top 2024 Prince of Wales's Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on the chances of Alflaila, even though he's an 8-1 longshot. Trained by Owen Burrows, Alflaila has six wins and three seconds in 14 career starts. He has not raced since finishing fifth in the Irish Champion Stakes on Sept. 9.

Yu, however, likes that Alflaila runs well when fresh. He is a perfect 3-for-3 in his career coming off a layoff. Also, the course at Royal Ascot has not received any rain, and "I think he likes a little bit firmer ground," Yu told SportsLine. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Prince of Wales's Stakes bets here.

2024 Prince of Wales's Stakes odds, contenders