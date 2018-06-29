Princess Rooney Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Expert who hit Breeders' Cup superfecta makes picks

A spot in the prestigious Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint is on the line Saturday in the Princess Rooney Stakes at Gulfstream Park near Miami. Curlin's Approval is the 6-5 morning line favorite -- she won it last year and is looking for a repeat berth into the Breeders' Cup Sprint. My Miss Tapit, a Todd Pletcher-trained horse and daughter of Tapit, is at 4-1, while Ms Locus Point, daughter of Dialed In, is posted at 5-1 Princess Rooney Stakes odds. Post time is 5:30 p.m. ET.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Princess Rooney Stakes after nailing the Preakness and Belmont.



He took Justify to win the Preakness, which gives him nine of the past 14 Preakness winners, and also nailed exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. Then he rode Justify in the Belmont, too, and we all know what happened.



This is the same bettor who capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.



To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip. At the Preakness, he said Justify would win despite a bruised heel and the sloppy track. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 Princess Rooney Stakes picks and listed where he believes all eight horses will finish.



One thing we can tell you: Demling is not high on Ms Locus Point, who was on a red-hot streak before coming back down to earth.



"The daughter of Dialed In had won four in a row, but hasn't been very good in her last two outings," Demling told SportsLine.



Curlin's Approval 6-5

My Miss Tapit 4-1

Ms Locus Point 5-1

Rich Mommy 6-1

Spanish Harlem 10-1

She Takes Heart 12-1

Trebel 15-1

Stormy Embrace 15-1