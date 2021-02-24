During a race in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, Italian rider Antonio Tiberi was part of a wild crash at the finish line of stage two's time trial. The crash, which seemingly came out of nowhere, resulted in Tiberi swerving and rolling over while he was going at a very high speed, with his bike following behind him.
Making it more bizarre was that Tiberi was the only rider involved in the crash. Here is a look at what happened:
La terrible chute à l'arrivée d'Antonio Tiberi de la @TrekSegafredo #uaetour #uaetour21 #uaetour2021 pic.twitter.com/nUpwZeJr8m— Les Rois du Peloton (@LRoisDuPeloton) February 22, 2021
The 19-year-old did not have any serious injuries, but was taken to the hospital. He got stitches for deep wounds on his right knee, according to his team, Trek-Segafredo. They tweeted that he "has suffered multiple abrasions across both sides of the body at multiple points. The most severe was the right knee, which required cleaning and stitches at hospital."
Tiberi is being taken to the hospital where he will receive stitches to a deep wound on his right knee and evaluated for other injuries #UAETour— Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) February 22, 2021
Antonio is otherwise fine and now back at the team hotel. However, in agreement with the team, he will not continue in the race due to his injuries. (2/2) #UAETour— Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) February 22, 2021
It is not yet known what caused the finish line crash, but the team is investing.
TIberi, who won the 2019 junior world championship time trial, was the team's fastest finisher on Monday and, despite the crash, was the 19th fastest rider overall on that stage. His average speed clocked in at 33 mph.