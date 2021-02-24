During a race in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, Italian rider Antonio Tiberi was part of a wild crash at the finish line of stage two's time trial. The crash, which seemingly came out of nowhere, resulted in Tiberi swerving and rolling over while he was going at a very high speed, with his bike following behind him.

Making it more bizarre was that Tiberi was the only rider involved in the crash. Here is a look at what happened:

The 19-year-old did not have any serious injuries, but was taken to the hospital. He got stitches for deep wounds on his right knee, according to his team, Trek-Segafredo. They tweeted that he "has suffered multiple abrasions across both sides of the body at multiple points. The most severe was the right knee, which required cleaning and stitches at hospital."

It is not yet known what caused the finish line crash, but the team is investing.

TIberi, who won the 2019 junior world championship time trial, was the team's fastest finisher on Monday and, despite the crash, was the 19th fastest rider overall on that stage. His average speed clocked in at 33 mph.