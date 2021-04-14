There aren't many situations in which a professional bowler finds themselves hard-pressed to succeed at a bowling alley, but one of those rare moments happened to Anthony Neuer on Sunday. The 18 year old found himself in the unenviable position of having to hit a 7-10 split, the hardest shot in the sport, in the seventh frame.

For the uninitiated, a 7-10 split is when a bowler has knocked every single pin except for two in the back row on opposite corners. Your best bet is to throw the ball hard enough to make one ricochet into the other so that both get knocked down. In this scenario, a casual bowler will have typically accepted the fact that they'll be missing out on a spare.

Yet even a professional bowler might find themselves with similar doubts, as it's a shot that gets hit 0.8 percent of the time among PBA tour members. This is all to say that what you're about to see from Neuer is so incredibly rare and one of the most impressive things you can witness in a sport.

As the tweet above notes, it was just the fourth time in the pro game's history that this had happened. In fact, no one under the age of 29 had ever seen it happen on live television prior to Sunday -- since the last time someone hit the remarkable shot was 1991.

For what it's worth, Neuer's feat did not lead to a win against his opponent, Jakob Butturff -- a man who has probably asked people to not laugh at his last name on multiple occasions. Neuer would go on to lose, 257 to 203. But in the grand scheme of the sport, that defeat will likely be forgotten to time within the year, if not sooner.

Converting the 7-10 split into a spare, however, will be remembered for much, much longer.