Professional Bull Riders, Inc. plans to make significant donation to repair Wall Street's iconic 'Charging Bull' statue

The PBR is getting ready to step up to help one of its own...or something like that.

Professional Bull Riders, Inc., one of the top bull riding organizations in the U.S., announced this week that it plans to help pay for repairs to the famous "Charging Bull" statue in New York City's Financial District. The iconic bronze statue was vandalized over the weekend when a man damaged it by smashing it with a steel-reinforced banjo, leaving an 8-inch-long hole in the bull's right horn as well as several scratch marks.

Tevon Varlack of Texas was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal possession of a weapon for his attack on the monument. He gave no motive.

The repairs are expected to cost somewhere between $10,000-$15,000, and the PBR wants to make a donation that will offset those costs. The PBR's season will open at Madison Square Garden in January and $1 from each ticket sold in that opener -- potentially up to $35,000 -- will go towards the statue's rehabilitation efforts.

"Charging Bull is an enduring symbol of resilience — being knocked down and getting back up," PBR spokesman Andrew Giangola said. "That's what cowboys do."

This isn't the first time that the popular Wall Street tourist attraction has needed to be patched up, though this latest incident is the most serious case of vandalism that the statue has seen since it was installed 30 years ago. The statue will likely be repaired in time for its 30th anniversary celebration in October, but the donation may also help cover additional repairs down the line.