Professional sports gambler breaks one-day record on 'Jeopardy!' by going big on Daily Doubles
Sometimes you just have to risk it all
What is trivia if not gambling on yourself? Professional sports gambler James Holzhauer is putting that question to the test on "Jeopardy!" as he continues to dominate the game show. Holzhauer, 34, is from Las Vegas and in the midst of a four-day run where he's won $244,365.
Highlighting that run is a $110,914 one-day record. It crushed the old mark of $77,000 set by Roger Craig in 2010.
Holzhauer started his run by giving Alex Trebek betting advice, telling him to bet on the Lightning to win the Stanley Cup, so he is apparently better at trivia than he is at playing odds.
He's continuing to win by taking big risks. With daily doubles, Holzhauer has placed $14,600 and $25,000 bets. He also put $38,314 on Final Jeopardy.
It's kind of fun seeing a contestant put it all on the line so frequently. He's gotten sentimental as well, as evident when he explained why he put that large sum on Final Jeopardy.
Making money based on your daughter's birthday is a real power play, and Holzhauer is on a crazy run right now. We'll see how long it will go on for, and if he can go from memorable contestant to all-time great like Craig and Ken Jennings.
