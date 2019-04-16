Professional sports gambler is now second all-time on 'Jeopardy!' in total earnings behind Ken Jennings

What is trivia if not gambling on yourself? Professional sports gambler James Holzhauer already holds the biggest single-night earnings in Jeopardy!, but he's going for more. Holzhauer is now second all-time in total earnings after an eight-night run. His total is now $460,479.

Highlighting that run is a $110,914 one-day record. It crushed the old mark of $77,000 set by Roger Craig in 2010.

Holzhauer started his run by giving Alex Trebek betting advice, telling him to bet on the Lightning to win the Stanley Cup, so he is apparently better at trivia than he is at playing odds.

He's continuing to win by taking big risks. With daily doubles, Holzhauer has placed $14,600 and $25,000 bets. He also put $38,314 on the line in Final Jeopardy. Jennings won 74 games in a row in 2004 and took home $2,250,700. That's $30,415 a night, vs. $57,560 for Holzauer. So, if he wants to catch Jennings, he only has to win for 31 more days at his current pace. Easy!

It's kind of fun seeing a contestant put it all on the line so frequently. He's gotten sentimental as well, as evident when he explained why he put that large sum on Final Jeopardy.

$4,000 from a new Jeopardy record, professional sports gambler James Holzhauer calmly wagers $38,314 and nails it. 1 day take: $110,914.



Why the bet?



"11-09-14 is when my daughter was born."



James is now the Top Ranked Millennial Dad on earthhttps://t.co/cUeOdAyA3P pic.twitter.com/hkjtffXUii — Jeff Macke (@JeffMacke) April 10, 2019

Making money based on your daughter's birthday is a real power play, and Holzhauer is on a crazy run right now that is continuing. We'll see how long it will go on for, and if he can continue his run as one of the Jeopardy! greats.