Proposed 'Explosions' name for new CFL team sparks backlash from public

A prospective CFL franchise in Halifax is dealing with a controversy around one of its proposed names. After the name "Explosions" was pitched by the CFL in Halifax, it was met with backlash online from locals.

In 1917, an explosion in Halifax Harbour killed about 2,000 people and injured 9,000 more. The explosion occurred when a Norwegian ship accidentally collided with a French cargo ship, which was stocked with high-powered explosives. The resulting explosion leveled Halifax's Richmond district, and, according to History.com, was the largest man-made explosion before nuclear weapons were developed.

The CFL posted a mock-up of the name online, and said that it paid tribute to history and the resilience of the region.

We take the past and make it our future. The Halifax Explosions team concept is the manifestation of our history and our powerful culture. A sign to our opponents that danger is on its way. And history will be made. #CFLinHalifax #CFL #Halifax pic.twitter.com/MyvhUDlnJ2 — CFL in Halifax (@CFLinHalifax) January 29, 2018

Some people said that the effort to pay tribute to the explosion was in poor taste, noting the violent nature of the logo.

Absolutely hate it. If they want to honour the "strength and resilience" then maybe do that? "Halifax Unbreakable" or some such.



The CFL concept design features a mushroom cloud and a skull. They tried to hype it up by describing it as "destructive"



Offensive and tasteless. — Garrett (@TheGarreBear) January 29, 2018

Not cool for so many reasons . — Gouz (@schmatta_man) January 29, 2018

However, as was noted, there is precedence for this type of name in the region.

What do you think of the name "The Halifax Explosions" for a possible CFL team in our region? The Halifax Xplosion has been the name of a Women's Tackle Football Team in #Halifax for years #NovaScotia @globalhalifax — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) January 29, 2018

The majority of users were not thrilled with the prospective name, but the designing company that proposed it tried to dissipate the outrage the best it could.

Sounds dumb, looks dumber and strikes a little too close to alot of your fan base most likely. Quit trying to outsmart yourself and just so something nautical... admirals, man o' wars, clippers, sharks etc. — Sean Beardow (@seanbeardow) January 29, 2018

Disrespectful. You're using American teams as examples...

Guess what? We're Canandian.

We do things different here.. or so I thought . Wow — Niko That Hockey🇨🇦 (@GreenMcLovin) January 29, 2018

A schoolmate had his grandfather's coins, melted by the explosion. This isn't far in the past; many Haligonians are related to, or knew, victims. — Dan Hayward (@danielhayward) January 29, 2018

Have you tried literally anything else? — Dougie Hamilton Ice Time Giver (@bookofloob) January 29, 2018

All the others were good. This one just has a bad feeling attached to it. That explosion logo looks horrific, imagining what happened. And you look bad for trying so hard to create activity and engagement to this tweet by constantly asking people why it's horrible. No offence. — MikeBernard verified (@mjbarnyard) January 29, 2018

However, some people think it could be good.

I like the helmet.

The name just sounds rugged.

And as for based on history. Maybe it will make younger generation ask questions and learn their local history.



As for profiting of the dead. Give it a rest.

Guess the movie Titanic should have never been made — when pigs fly (@northernale1) January 29, 2018

I like the “Halifax Harbours”. Not only is the harbour significant to Canadian history but to some degree world history (post 1700s) as well. Fun fact, it’s the second largest naturally ice free harbour in the world. — KGN FlagMan (@KGNFlagman) January 29, 2018

CFL in Halifax, the Twitter account promoting the logo, tried the best it could to reply to everyone. However, that's easier said than done on such a polarizing topic. Although to some it may pay tribute to the history of the region, to others it's a reminder of a tragedy. The account said that it has tested about 16 different looks for the team, and nothing is set in stone, though it sure looks like the backlash will maybe prompt CFL officials to bag the name.