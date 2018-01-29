Proposed 'Explosions' name for new CFL team sparks backlash from public
Halifax has a somber history regarding explosions, and people think the name is in poor taste
A prospective CFL franchise in Halifax is dealing with a controversy around one of its proposed names. After the name "Explosions" was pitched by the CFL in Halifax, it was met with backlash online from locals.
In 1917, an explosion in Halifax Harbour killed about 2,000 people and injured 9,000 more. The explosion occurred when a Norwegian ship accidentally collided with a French cargo ship, which was stocked with high-powered explosives. The resulting explosion leveled Halifax's Richmond district, and, according to History.com, was the largest man-made explosion before nuclear weapons were developed.
The CFL posted a mock-up of the name online, and said that it paid tribute to history and the resilience of the region.
Some people said that the effort to pay tribute to the explosion was in poor taste, noting the violent nature of the logo.
However, as was noted, there is precedence for this type of name in the region.
The majority of users were not thrilled with the prospective name, but the designing company that proposed it tried to dissipate the outrage the best it could.
However, some people think it could be good.
CFL in Halifax, the Twitter account promoting the logo, tried the best it could to reply to everyone. However, that's easier said than done on such a polarizing topic. Although to some it may pay tribute to the history of the region, to others it's a reminder of a tragedy. The account said that it has tested about 16 different looks for the team, and nothing is set in stone, though it sure looks like the backlash will maybe prompt CFL officials to bag the name.
