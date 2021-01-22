The 2020-21 Hockey East season is in full swing and continues with a home-and-home series between No. 4 Northeastern and No. 7 Providence.

Northeastern has gotten off to a 6-1-1 start this season and is coming off a 3-2 overtime win over Maine last Sunday. In the win, center Alina Mueller led the way with a goal and a pair of assists while left wing Chloe Aurard and right wing Maureen Murphy each added a goal. In addition, goalie Gwyneth Phillips stopped 11 shots for the Huskies.

Meanwhile, Providence has accumulated a 9-2-1 record so far this season and is coming off back-to-back wins over Merrimack. Most recently, the Friars came away with a 4-2 win last Sunday. In the victory, Caroline Peterson, Bailey Burton, Isabelle Hardy, and Claire Tyo all scored a goal while goalie Sandra Abstreiter stopped nine shots.

Here's how to watch Friday and Saturday's games.

Providence vs. Northeastern

