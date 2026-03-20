The No. 15 Queens University Royals battle the second-seeded Purdue Boilermakers in a first-round matchup in the West Region of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Friday. Queens University (21-13) won the Atlantic Sun tournament in overtime over Central Arkansas, 98-93. Purdue (27-8) won the 2026 Big Ten Tournament, beating Michigan 80-72 in the final to win its third conference tournament title and first since 2023. The Boilermakers will enter the NCAA Tournament with a top-two seed for the third time in four years, while this is the Royals' first-ever March Madness appearance.

Tipoff from the Enterprise Center at Aztec Bowl in Saint Louis, Missouri, is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. Purdue is a 25.5-point favorite in the latest Purdue vs Queens odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 163.5. Before making any Queens vs. Purdue picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the NCAA tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Purdue vs Queens 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and March Madness predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball lines for Purdue vs. Queens:

Purdue vs. Queens spread: Purdue -25.5 Purdue vs. Queens over/under: 163.5 points Purdue vs. Queens money line: Purdue -9091, Northern Iowa +2625 Purdue vs. Queens picks: See picks at SportsLine Purdue vs. Queens TV: Tru TV

Top Purdue vs. Queens predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Purdue vs. Queens, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (163.5 points). The total has gone over in seven of the Royals' last nine games, and over in five of their last six games played in March. The total has gone over in seven of the Boilermakers' last 10 games.

The model projects the Royals to have five players score 10 points or more, including Chris Ashby, who is projected to score 11.5 points. The Boilermakers are projected to have four players score 14.7 points or more, led by Trey Kaufman-Renn, who is projected to score 19.1 points. The model is projecting the Over to clear in 58.1% of simulations. See the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Purdue vs. Queens picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Queens, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.