The 12th-ranked McNeese Cowboys will look to register their second consecutive upset win when they battle the fourth-seeded Purdue Boilermakers in a Midwest Regional second-round matchup in the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon. McNeese stunned fifth-seeded Clemson 69-67 in the first round, while Purdue outlasted 13th-seeded High Point 75-63. The Cowboys (28-6), who are 1-3 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, have allowed fewer than 70 points in 27 games this season, the most in the Southland. The Boilermakers (23-11), who are 50-35 all-time in the tournament, are making their 10tth consecutive appearance and 16th in 20 seasons under coach Matt Painter. McNeese head coach Will Wade will reportedly take over at NC State following the tournament, though the Cowboys did not seem distracted in their first-round upset.

Tipoff from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I., is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. This will be the second meeting between the teams, with Wisconsin posting a 109-65 win in their last meeting in 2016. Purdue is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Purdue vs. McNeese odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 NCAA Tournament on a 228-166 roll (+2025) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Now, the model has set its sights on McNeese vs. Purdue and just locked in its March Madness predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Purdue vs. McNeese:

McNeese vs. Purdue spread: Purdue -6.5

McNeese vs. Purdue over/under: 142.5 points

McNeese vs. Purdue money line: Purdue -263, McNeese +213

MCN: The Cowboys have hit the money line in 26 of their last 33 games (+9.95 units)

PUR: The Boilermakers have covered the spread in 23 of their last 39 games (+5.40 units)

Why Purdue can cover

Junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn has been red hot. He is coming off a 21-point and eight-rebound performance in the win over High Point. He scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds in an 86-68 loss to Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.4 minutes.

Also powering the Boilermakers is junior guard Braden Smith. He scored 20 points, dished out six assists, grabbed three rebounds and made two steals in the win over High Point on Thursday. He registered a double-double with 18 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds in an 88-80 loss at Illinois on March 7. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.2 points, 8.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 36.8 minutes.

Why McNeese can cover

Senior guard Javohn Garcia has reached double-digit scoring in 23 games this season, including a 24-point, four-assist and two-block performance in an 83-64 win over Northwestern State in the Southland Tournament semifinals. He had 10 points, four rebounds and two blocks in a 63-54 win over Lamar in the Southland Tournament championship. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 28.9 minutes. He is connecting on 42.8% of his field goals and 80.9% of his free throws.

Junior guard Sincere Parker is one of five Cowboys scoring nine or more points per game. Parker, who comes off the bench, is averaging 12.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 19.8 minutes. In Thursday's win over Clemson, he finished with 12 points and four rebounds. He had 25 points and four rebounds in a 68-66 win at Lamar on March 1.

How to make McNeese vs. Purdue picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 149 combined points.

