Queen Elizabeth II, who served as the queen of England since June 2, 1953 when she took the throne at just 27 years old, died on Thursday at the age of 96.

She died at Balmoral Castle, her official residence in Scotland, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the palace said in a statement.

She succeeded her father, King George VI, who had held the throne for 16 years, after he died in 1952 following a long illness. Now, the throne goes to her oldest son and heir, Prince Charles. After him, Prince William is next in line to carry out that legacy.

Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 70 years on the throne, a longer timespan than any previous monarch in England's history. Because of how long her reign was, the Queen attended multiple sporting events around the world during her time on the throne.

In 1957, she sat in the front row during a college football game between Maryland and North Carolina. She also attended Wimbledon four times: notably in 1977 for the women's final when Brit Virginia Wade defeated Betty Stove and in June 2010 to watch Andy Murray, who is from Scotland, beat Finland's Jarkko Nieminen. That Murray match was the Queen's first appearance in the royal box at Wimbledon in 33 years.

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, play at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, which is being played in Surrey, England, has been suspended for the day.

"Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, play in the BMW PGA Championship has been suspended for the remainder of Thursday," the DP World Tour said in a statement. "All facilities in the Championship Village will close with immediate effect. Further updates and guidance will be provided shortly."

The Premier League is likely going to postpone matches over the weekend, according to reports. The country is expected to enter a period of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death, which will likely mean that Friday's Premier League matches will be postponed.

Zurich and Arsenal held a moment of silence at the start of the second half of their Europa League match in order to pay respect to the Queen. Manchester United is also expected to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II prior to their match against Real Sociedad.

The sports world had plenty of its representatives react to the news of her death: