Queen's Plate odds and predictions 2018: Expert who nailed Derby prep races makes picks

Canada's version of the Triple Crown starts Saturday when 16 of the country's top thoroughbreds face off in the Queen's Plate, a $1 million race at Woodbine Racetrack outside of Toronto. Telekinesis is the 2-1 favorite, looking to use the momentum from a win at the Lexington Stakes in April. Wonder Gadot (3-1) is behind Telekinesis on the 2018 Queen's Plate odds board and is coming off near-misses in the Kentucky Oaks and Woodbine Oaks. Dixie Moon (4-1), who won the Woodbine Oaks, rounds out the top three. Post time is 5:36 p.m. ET.



Before you bet the 159th running of The Queen's Plate, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Queen's Plate after hitting the final two American Triple Crown races.



He took Justify to win the Preakness, which gives him nine of the past 14 Preakness winners, and also nailed exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. Then he rode Justify in the Belmont despite questions about his health and stamina, and we all know what happened.



This is the same bettor who capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.



To start off 2018, Demling called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip. At the Preakness, he said Justify would win despite a bruised heel and the sloppy track. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 Queen's Plate picks and listed where he believes all 16 horses will finish.



W can tell you that Demling wants no part of Dixie Moon, a horse posted at 4-1, but one that Demling doesn't have hitting the board.



"I wouldn't be surprised to see her run a huge race. She's already beaten the boys once and is getting a five-pound weight allowance," Demling told SportsLine. "But I'm looking elsewhere in this loaded field."



Instead, Demling is especially high on a sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday, and he knows this horse has the goods to win it all. He's including him in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $1 million Queen's Plate? And what sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Queen's Plate odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Queen's Plate.



Telekinesis 5-2

Wonder Gadot 3-1

Dixie Moon 4-1

Strike Me Down 10-1

Neepawa 15-1

Rosie's Vision 15-1

Aheadbyacentury 15-1

Alternative Route 20-1

Say the Word 20-1

Silent Poet 30-1

Inge 30-1

Cooler Mike 30-1

Boyhood Dream 30-1

Real Dude 50-1

Pawnbroker 50-1

Marriage Counselor 50-1