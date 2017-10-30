Racing legend Mike Smith to wear 'Jockey Cam' on helmet at Breeders' Cup

Mike Smith is bringing some modern technology to the Breeders' Cup USATSI

For the first time, fans will get to ride in the proverbial saddle at this year's Breeders' Cup. Jockey Mike Smith will be wearing a helmet cam for NBC and NBC Sports Network's coverage, allowing viewers to get a live look-in at the decision-making process that goes into being a jockey on race day. Smith, a tremendously successful jockey in his own right, is riding a few favorite horses on Saturday.

Smith has made over $34 million at the Breeders' Cup and raced his way to 25 victories. The camera is going to be tiny (read: it won't interfere with races), sitting at 2.6 ounces. It will be used throughout Smith's races on Friday and Saturday. In the $6 million Classic, Smith is going to be riding favorite and defending champion Arrogate.

Smith is already in the jockey Hall of Fame and he's been named outstanding jockey twice (1993 and 1994). In his 224 career starts, he's achieved 57 firsts, 33 seconds and 38 thirds. All coverage of the Breeders' Cup will begin in Del Mar, Calif., on Friday, where Smith will try to expand his already impressive resume while continuing to modernize the classic sport.