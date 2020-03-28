Rainbow 6 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals horse racing picks, best bets for March 28

Zulu Alpha will try to continue his dominant 2020 season on Saturday when he takes on nine other turf horses in the Grade 2 Pan American Stakes at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Arguably the top turf horse in training, Zulu Alpha is coming off impressive wins in the Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup Turf and the Grade 2 Mac Diarmida, both at Gulfstream. He has been installed as a 3-5 favorite in the Pan American odds. The race is the fourth leg of the Rainbow 6, which begins with Race 9, the Sand Springs, at 3:34 p.m. ET. and concludes with Race 14, the Florida Derby.

Saturday's Rainbow Pick 6 will have a $1.7 million carryover, an estimated pool of $5 million and a mandatory payout, which means there is potential for a massive score for anyone who can pick the winners of all six races: Sand Springs, Orchid, Gulfstream Park Oaks, Pan American, Appleton and Florida Derby. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped each of the six races in the Rainbow 6, and, with the sequence featuring large and competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before making any Rainbow 6 picks at Gulfstream Park for Saturday, March 28.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes last month, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. And in the Beholder Mile two weeks ago, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550.

Kinchen is high on Mr Dumas, a 12-1 long shot in Race 13, the Appleton Stakes. A 4-year-old son of Majesticperfection, Mr Dumas has three wins and three thirds in eight career starts. He is coming off a seventh-place finish in the Grade 3 Canadian Turf at Gulfstream Park on Feb. 29.

But that race came after a 91-day layoff, and Kinchen expects Mr Dumas to be improved in his second start off the break. In addition, this will be Mr Dumas' second start for trainer Mike Maker, who excels at getting horses to run long on the turf. Kinchen has designated Mr Dumas as one of his "A" horses in Race 13.

Kinchen also is high on Kelsey's Cross, a 10-1 long shot in Race 10, the Grade 3 Orchid. This 4-year-old daughter of Anthony's Cross has two wins, one second and four thirds in 10 career starts. She is coming off a third-place finish in the Grade 2 Hillsboro at Tampa.

There are some hidden reasons to upgrade that Hillsboro effort. Not only did she rally from 11th into a slow pace that day, she did so by going wide on a Tampa turf course that can be unforgiving to horses wide on the turn. Kinchen has designated Kelsey's Cross as one of his "A" horses in Race 10.

