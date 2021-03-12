A spot in the Kentucky Derby will be on the line when eight talented three-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2021 Rebel Stakes on Saturday at Oaklawn Park. The Brad Cox-trained Caddo River, who is coming off a win in the Smarty Jones Stakes at Oaklawn, is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Rebel Stakes odds. The Bob Baffert-trained Concert Tour is at 2-1 in the 2021 Rebel Stakes field.

The winner of the $1 million race will receive 50 qualifying points towards the Kentucky Derby, guaranteeing him a spot in the Run for the Roses on May 1. Post time for the 1 1/16-mile Rebel Stakes is 6:16 p.m. ET. With several talented horses ready to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any Rebel Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

Just last week, he crushed the exacta in the Tampa Bay Derby for $1,414. Those are just some of his hits for SportsLine. Anyone who has followed Weir is way up. Now, Weir has handicapped the 2021 Rebel Stakes field, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2021 Rebel Stakes predictions

Weir studied the past performances of every horse in the race and decided that Caddo River, the top favorite, is "vulnerable." This son of Hard Spun has two wins and two seconds in four career starts. He is coming off a 10 1/4-length win in the Smarty Jones Stakes at Oaklawn on Jan. 22.

However, in that race, he set a comfortable pace and was unchallenged on the lead, a scenario that is not likely to play out on Saturday. "This will be a big step up," Weir told SportsLine. Weir sees better value elsewhere among the 2021 Rebel Stakes contenders.

Another shocker: Weir is bullish on Super Stock, even though he's a long shot at 6-1. A son of 2011 Florida Derby winner Dialed In, Super Stock has one win, two seconds and two thirds in six career starts. He last raced on Oct. 25, finishing second in the Street Sense at Churchill Downs.

Making his first start after a four-month layoff, Super Stock could be more mature physically and mentally. "Improvement is possible," Weir said. Weir will be using Super Stock in his trifectas and superfectas.

How to make 2021 Rebel Stakes picks

Weir's top choice is a long shot who "fits nicely with this group" and could spice up the exotics. Weir is including this horse in his exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Rebel Stakes 2021? Which long shot is Weir high on? And what other horses do you need to include in your wagers? Check out the latest Rebel Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Rebel Stakes.

2021 Rebel Stakes odds