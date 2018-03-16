Rebel Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbys makes picks

The $900,000 Rebel Stakes, a Kentucky Derby prep race that doles out qualifying points to the top finishers, runs Saturday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Post time is 7:09 p.m. ET. Bob Baffert's Solomini (3-2) is the morning line favorite, followed by the Todd Pletcher-trained Magnum Moon (7-2).



Before you bet the loaded field of the 2018 Rebel Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Rebel Stakes 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.



He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.



Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his Rebel Stakes picks.



We can tell you he's not high on Sporting Chance, who is making his second start following a layoff. Sporting Chance is one of the favorites at 5-1, but Demling questions whether he can keep up with the field.



Don't be fooled by Sporting Chance's back-to-back wins at Saratoga last year. He's a horse to avoid on Saturday.



One surprise: Curlin's Honor makes a strong run at the title despite being one of the long shots at 12-1.



Demling calls Curlin's Honor a "live long shot" and he drew an inside post. He won a race in February at Fair Grounds in New Orleans, his second straight victory. "He had a very gutty first two races, winning both by a neck," Demling told SportsLine.



Curlin's Honor is a horse you need to be all over at Rebel, and Demling is using him in his trifectas and superfectas.



Demling is especially high on a sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday.



Which horse wins the $900,000 Rebel Stakes? What sleeper does Demling say contends? And what's the secret sauce that seven of the last 10 Rebel Stakes winners have in common? The latest $900,000 Rebel Stakes odds:



Solomini (3-2)

Magnum Moon (7-2)

Sporting Chance (5-1)

Title Ready (8-1)

Curlin's Honor (12-1)

High North (12-1)

Higher Power (20-1)

Zing Zang (20-1)

Pryor (30-1)

Bode's Maker (50-1)