Rebel Stakes odds and predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Derby prep races makes picks

Nineteen of the top horses from around the country head to Arkansas for Saturday's 2019 Rebel Stakes, which has a $1.5 million purse and will award points toward Kentucky Derby qualifying to the top finishers. For the first time ever, the Rebel Stakes is being broken into two divisions, one with 10 horses, the other with nine, and the first post time is at 5:57 p.m. ET. A victory likely secures a spot in the 2019 Run for the Roses, a huge motivator for trainers and jockeys alike. The fields for the divisions are led by two unbeaten and mostly untested star horses trained by the legendary Bob Baffert. Improbable is a 3-5 favorite in the latest 2019 Rebel Stakes odds for the first division, followed by Galilean at 3-1 and Extra Hope at 6-1. In the second race, Game Winner is at 4-5 odds, followed by Omaha Beach (7-2) and Our Braintrust (6-1). With such overwhelming favorites and several contenders poised to surprise, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before locking in any 2019 Rebel Stakes picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has gotten 2019 off to an astonishing start, nailing the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. He also picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February with War of Will.

Demling nailed winners throughout 2018 as well, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. Among others, he also produced big winning tickets in 2018 at the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby, and Belmont Stakes, and he nailed his ninth Preakness win in the last 14 years. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Demling is really getting into high gear. He has evaluated Saturday's big races at Oaklawn and has revealed a complete leaderboard with his exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks. All of it is available right now only at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's fading Extra Hope, a 6-1 contender in the opening race of the Rebel Stakes. Extra Hope is coming off a win at Santa Anita in January, but in his only two stakes races, he finished third and fourth. While Demling believes Extra Hope has a shot, he's eyeing other horses instead, pushing this horse off the board. "Extra Hope hasn't been up to beating some of the others in this division in his previous graded stakes starts," Demling told SportsLine.

One horse Demling believes will surprise: Our Braintrust, a 6-1 darkhorse in the second race of the Rebel Stakes. Our Braintrust won his first two races -- they were both sprints, but he competed at longer distances and against tougher competition in his last two, both at Aqueduct. He lost by less than a length to Tax at the Withers Stakes, and Demling says he expects the horse to be in the hunt until the end.

"He was second by a neck in the Withers Stakes in his last start -- his first going two turns," Demling told SportsLine. "There's a lot to like with this Mark Casse-trained colt and I can see him hitting the board for sure."

Demling is also extremely high on a pair of double-digit longshots with the background to put it all together and be there at the end. He's including both horses in his exotics picks, and anyone who follows Demling's advice could hit it big once again.

Which horses win Saturday's Rebel Stakes races, and which longshots shock the horse racing world? See the complete 2019 Rebel Stakes odds below



First Division

Improbable 6-5

Galilean 2-1

Long Range Toddy 4-1

Extra Hope 12-1

Easy Shot 15-1

Classy John 20-1

Proud Nation 30-1

Ninth Street 30-1

Corruze 50-1



Second Division

Game Winner 6-5

Gunmetal Gray 4-1

Omaha Beach 6-1

Our Braintrust 8-1

Jersey Agenda 12-1

Captain Von Trapp 15-1

Laughing Fox 15-1

Kaziranga 30-1

Market King 30-1

Parsimony 30-1