Rebel Stakes odds and predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Derby prep races releases picks

Kentucky Derby hopefuls will take the track at Saturday's 2019 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn. A whopping 19 horses are part of the Rebel Stakes 2019 field after the San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita was cancelled, pushing several West Coast horses to Arkansas for a huge weekend. The $1.5 million showdown has been broken into two divisions, with the first Rebel Stakes post time at 5:57 p.m. ET. The latest 2019 Rebel Stakes odds show Improbable as the 3-5 favorite in the opening race, with Game Winner at 4-5 in the second division. Nine horses have Rebel Stakes odds of 10-1 or lower, however, and 13 are at 15-1 or better. Motivation won't be an issue among trainers and jockeys for this Kentucky Derby prep race with a huge purse on the line. Nearly every horse is considered a contender to hit the board, so before locking in any 2019 Rebel Stakes picks, you'll want to see what red-hot handicapper Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has gotten 2019 off to an astonishing start, nailing the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. He also picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February with War of Will.

Demling nailed winners throughout 2018 as well, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. Among others, he also produced big winning tickets in 2018 at the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby, and Belmont Stakes, and he nailed his ninth Preakness win in the last 14 years. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Demling has evaluated Saturday's big races at Oaklawn.

We can tell you Demling is high on Galilean, who's listed at 3-1 in the first Rebel Stakes division and could be an appealing pivot off Improbable. The Jerry Hollendorfer-trained horse has won three of his four career starts, including the California Cup Derby at Santa Anita on Feb. 18, which ran the same length as Saturday's Rebel Stakes 2019.

Galilean has the skill set to contend if he can match the competition level. "It's a step up, but if he's as talented as it seems, he might just win his division," Demling told SportsLine.

We can also tell you he's not going big with Omaha Beach, who's listed at 7-2 in the second division. The well-regarded horse is coming off a victory at Santa Anita plus a pair of second-place finishes in one-mile races at the California track. But Demling hasn't seen enough to expect him to compete to the end with such a big jump in competition.

"Trainer Richard Mandella doesn't typically have a horse on the Derby trail unless he knows it's a really good one," Demling said. "It's still a lot of hype over a horse who just broke his maiden. I'll pass for now."

Demling is also extremely high on a pair of double-digit longshots with the background to put it all together and be there at the end.

Which horses win Saturday's Rebel Stakes races? See the complete 2019 Rebel Stakes odds below.



First Division

Improbable 6-5

Galilean 2-1

Long Range Toddy 4-1

Extra Hope 12-1

Easy Shot 15-1

Classy John 20-1

Proud Nation 30-1

Ninth Street 30-1

Corruze 50-1



Second Division

Game Winner 6-5

Gunmetal Gray 4-1

Omaha Beach 6-1

Our Braintrust 8-1

Jersey Agenda 12-1

Captain Von Trapp 15-1

Laughing Fox 15-1

Kaziranga 30-1

Market King 30-1

Parsimony 30-1