MotoGP champion Jorge Martin was injured in a vicious accident during preseason testing in Sepang on Wednesday, breaking his hand and foot in an incident that will require him to have surgery and put his status in doubt for the start of the 2025 season. The 27-year-old from Madrid is coming off of his first MotoGP title.

On the first day of testing at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, Martin suffered a nasty highside in Turn 2 that ejected him from his bike, throwing him into the air before he landed hard face-first on the asphalt. Martin was taken to the track medical center via ambulance before being transported to a local hospital, where he will stay overnight before returning to Europe for surgery on his hand and foot.

"Jorge Martin has been diagnosed with a right hand fracture and fractures in his left foot. He has undergone a CT scan and MRI, both of which were negative for any injuries," read a statement by MotoGP. "He will stay in hospital overnight and tomorrow he will fly back to Europe to undergo surgery on both his right hand and left foot."

Martin is coming off of his first MotoGP championship, having won the title in the final race of last year to deny Francesco Bagnaia a third consecutive championship. After winning his first championship, Martin enters this season having switched teams from Pramac Racing to Aprilia.

Martin is the second notable name in MotoGP to be injured testing in Sepang, as Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez also suffered a fracture in his hand after a crash on the opening day. The spate of injuries comes just three weeks before the 2025 season is set to begin at Chang International Circuit in Thailand.