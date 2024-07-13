Richard Simmons, the eccentric fitness guru who became a pop culture icon in the late 1980s with his "Sweatin' To The Oldies" VHS tapes, has died at 76.

Simmons was found dead on Saturday when police responded to a 911 call, according to an ABC news report, which has been confirmed by multiple outlets. Indications are Simmons died of natural causes. He celebrated his birthday on Friday.

Simmons was known for his often outlandishly sparkling workout outfits and relentlessly positive nature. After struggling with his weight as a child and teenager, Simmons, born Milton Teagle Simmons, would go on to open his own gyms in the 1970s catering to a less athletic crowd not already swept up in the fitness world.

As a result of his initial journey into fitness, Simmons claimed to have lost more than 120 pounds.

The 1988 release of the original "Sweatin' To The Oldies" became the highest-selling fitness VHS of all time, grossing more than $200 million.

Simmons disappeared from the public eye in 2014 and had not been seen outside of his mansion in Beverly Hills, California since 2017. Much speculation surrounded Simmons' suddenly reclusive nature, spurring podcasts, documentaries and a slew of rumors.

Simmons occasionally participated in audio interviews over the past few years and posted somewhat regularly on his X, formerly Twitter, account.