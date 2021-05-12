Over the past decade, the machines produced by Ed Carpenter Racing has become a force to be reckoned with during the month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. And this year, extra attention will be paid to one of Carpenter's entries in the 105th Indianapolis 500 thanks to a unique, high-profile sponsorship.

On Wednesday, Ed Carpenter Racing announced a partnership with Bitcoin, which will serve as the sponsor of the team's No. 21 Chevrolet for driver Rinus VeeKay in the Indianapolis 500. The Bitcoin sponsorship will be crowdfunded, with the team partnering with Strike in order to fundraise for the car on behalf of the Bitcoin community. Strike will handle all payments and donations for the effort, and a unique QR code will create a peer-to-car contribution model that will allow anyone in the world to donate.

In addition to VeeKay's No. 21, Bitcoin will also be present on Ed Carpenter Racing's other entries in the Indy 500: The No. 20 Chevrolet driven by Carpenter and the No. 47 Chevrolet driven by Conor Daly.

""I could not be more excited that this project is becoming a reality. To bring my personal interest and immersion in Bitcoin to our industry is historic," Carpenter said in a team press release. "Just as Bitcoin is revolutionizing our financial system, I see it as an opportunity to transform how we operate within our own motorsport industry."

In addition to the sponsorship, Ed Carpenter Racing will also become the first team in the NTT INDYCAR Series to integrate Bitcoin as a payment option for its employees.

As on-track action at Indianapolis opens next Tuesday with first practice for May 30's Indianapolis 500, the Ed Carpenter Racing entries are expected to contend yet again for the top of the charts and beyond. Since forming his own team in 2011, Carpenter has won the pole for the at The Brickyard three times, including in 2018 when he went on to finish second. In his first Indianapolis 500 last year, Rinus VeeKay finished 20th after qualifying fourth.