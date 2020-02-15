Risen Star Stakes 2020 predictions, odds: Expert picks from proven horse racing handicapper

Two spots in the starting gate for the 2020 Kentucky Derby will be up for grabs on Saturday when 23 horses compete in two divisions of the 2020 Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. With so many horses entered in the Derby prep race, the Risen Star has been split into two races, one with 12 horses and one with 11. The winner of each race will receive 50 qualifying points, virtually assuring a spot in the Kentucky Derby.

The first division of the Risen Star is led by the Mark Casse-trained Enforceable, who has been installed as a 7-2 favorite in the 11-horse field. In the second division, the Blaine Wright-trained Anneau d'Or is the 9-5 favorite in the 2020 Risen Star Stakes odds. Post time for the two divisions are 6:38 p.m. and 7:12 p.m. ET. Before making any 2020 Risen Star Stakes picks, you'll want to see how racing insider and accomplished horseplayer Bob Weir has handicapped the race.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire. Last month he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta, which paid $312.80, and a $1 trifecta, which paid $444.80, for a total of $757.60. In last week's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. So far this year, Weir has turned $262 into $978.85.

Risen Star Stakes 2020 predictions

Weir is low on Enforceable, who is the 7-2 favorite in the first division of the Risen Star. This son of Tapit already has raced seven times in his career, but he had a breakthrough effort in his last race, winning the Lecomte with a career-best 89 Beyer Speed Figure.

However the late-running Enforceable benefited from a hot pace in the Lecomte, and he's not guaranteed to get that same set-up in the Risen Star. In addition, he was 7-1 in the Lecomte and likely will be half that price on Saturday.

Weir is also fading Liam's Lucky Charm, who is the 9-2 second choice in the second division of the Risen Star. The Ralph Nicks trainee has never finished out of the trifecta in six career starts, posting three wins, a second and two thirds.

But Liam's Lucky Charm has raced only once past seven furlongs, and that was arguably his worst career race, a third-place finish and almost 11 lengths behind the winner. Weir does not have Liam's Lucky Charm among his top four choices and will not be using the horse in the top two spots on any of his tickets.

Instead, Weir is high on two double-digit long shots, both of whom have chances at winning at huge odds.

So what double-digit long shots will Weir be playing in the Risen Star Stakes 2020?

2020 Risen Star Stakes odds

Division 1

1 Digital (6-1)

2 Silver State (4-1)

3 Ready to Roll (20-1)

4 Perfect Revenge (20-1)

5 Moon Over Miami (10-1)

6 Shashashakemeup (20-1)

7 Blackberry Wine (5-1)

8 Enforceable (7-2)

9 Mr. Monomoy (6-1)

10 Farmington Road (8-1)

11 Scabbard (12-1)



Division 2

1 Modernist (8-1)

2 Truculent (20-1)

3 Mr. Big News (20-1)

4 Fame to Famous (20-1)

5 Liam's Lucky Charm (9-2)

6 Excession (20-1)

7 Major Fed (10-1)

8 Anneau d'Or (9-5)

9 Lynn's Map (10-1)

10 Finnick the Fierce (10-1)

11 Mailman Money (8-1)

12 Ny Traffic (10-1)