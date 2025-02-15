Two award-winning trainers will try to make history at the 2025 Risen Star Stakes on Saturday. Todd Pletcher and D. Wayne Lukas are on the short list of trainers who have won this Kentucky Derby prep race three times. Both have horses racing in the 2025 Risen Star Stakes field, giving them a chance to become the winningest trainer in the event. Lukas won the Risen Star Stakes most recently in 2018 and will trot out American Promise, who is 12-1 to win in the 2025 Risen Star Stakes odds. Pletcher has reunited with award-winning jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. to ride Vassimo, who is 8-1 among the 2025 Risen Star Stakes horses.

Post time for Saturday's race at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans is 7:30 p.m. ET. East Avenue is the 9-5 favorite in the Risen Star Stakes odds 2025, followed by Built (5-1). With several talented three-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any Risen Star Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. Last November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 score.

Top 2025 Risen Star Stakes predictions

One surprise: Menez is fading East Avenue, even though he is the betting favorite at 9-5. The Brendan Walsh-trained colt has two wins in three career starts and has shown the speed to contend in long races. He had the chance to extend his perfect record at the Breeder's Cup Juvenile, but he stumbled out of the gate and had to settle for a ninth-place finish. He has the opportunity and talent to contend at the Risen Star 2025, but Menez isn't convinced East Avenue is the right pick.

"He is arguably the most talented horse in the field, but I doubt that trainer Brendan Walsh will have East Avenue 100% cranked up to win the Risen Star when there are much bigger goals in mind down the road, such as the Kentucky Derby," Menez told SportsLine.

Instead, Menez's top pick is an enormous double-digit longshot who "will thrive at longer distances." He also is high on another double-digit longshot who "should improve significantly" from his last start.

2025 Risen Star Stakes odds, contenders, post positions