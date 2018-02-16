Risen Star Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Expert who's nailed 9 straight Derbys makes picks

The $400,000 Risen Star Stakes, a Kentucky Derby prep race that doles out qualifying points to the top finishers, runs Saturday at Fair Grounds in New Orleans. Post time is set for 6:03 p.m. ET. Instilled Regard is the 8-to-5 morning line favorite.



Last year's top two Risen Star finishers, Girvin and Untrapped, took the field in May's Kentucky Derby.



Before you bet the 2018 Risen Star on Saturday, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Risen Star Stakes 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: he's nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.



He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.



Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeder's Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his Risen Star picks and listed where he believes all 10 horses will finish.



We can tell you Demling is not high on Snapper Sinclair (8-1), pointing out that he's never won on dirt.



"Snapper Sinclair is not likely to keep the lead after setting the pace," Demling said. Don't be fooled by his two wins in his last four races; avoid Snapper Sinclair, who has the fourth-best Vegas odds, on Saturday at Risen Star. Demling says he'll finish sixth.



One surprise: Givemeaminit, who's going off at 15-1 and drew the No. 3 post, makes a run at the Risen Star Stakes title.



Givemeaminit closed out 2017 by finishing second in the Louisiana Futurity and his trainer is Dallas Stewart, who also has trained horses like 2017 Breeders' Cup Distaff winner Forever Unbridled and 2006 Kentucky Oaks winner Lemons Forever.



He's a horse that needs to be on your radar; Demling is using him in his trifectas and superfectas.



Demling is especially high on a sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. He's sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $400,000 Risen Star Stakes? And what sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest $400,000 Risen Star Stakes odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Demling's picks for the Risen Star Stakes.



Instilled Regard 8-5

Principe Guilherme 7-2

Noble Indy 5-1

Bravazo 8-1

Snapper Sinclair 8-1

Supreme Aura 8-1

Givemeaminit 15-1

High North 15-1

Ebben 30-1

Kentucky Club 30-1