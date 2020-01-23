Rob Gorodetsky, popular sports gambler, charged with defrauding investor of nearly $10 million

Federal prosecutors allege that illegal activity was behind the luxurious lifestyle of high-stakes gambler Rob Gorodetsky. Charges filed to the U.S. District Court in Chicago on Tuesday, state that Gorodetsky is being accused of defrauding an investor of almost $10 million.

The 27-year-old got his fame through putting large bets on sports games-- "$350,000 on NFL Sundays, $100,000 on MLB games and tens of thousands of dollars on the NBA, WNBA, tennis, soccer and high school sports," according to a 2017 profile in USA Today -- while palling around and gambling with celebrities like Drake, Scott Disick and Dan Bilzerian. He'd also flaunt his wealth on Instagram and often wear a hat with a GAMBLR logo on it.

But federal documents say that this lifestyle was all thanks to a scheme he hatched up where he defrauded an unnamed investor from 2014 to 2018 for $9.6 million. While a lot of the money was used for his exorbitant gambling habits, approximately $2 million was used for cars, jewelry, travel and living and entertainment expenses. The scam itself is not made clear.

Gorodetsky is not only being charged with wire fraud, but also for filing a false tax return. He allegedly filed a return in 2017 that falsely claimed his total income for the year was $10,520. For reference, that was the same year as the USA Today profile that reported he had "wagered well over $1 million on a range of sporting events and tens of thousands of dollars more on blackjack and roulette."

His arraignment and plea hearing have been set for Feb. 5, and he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.