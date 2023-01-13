Robbie Knievel, a stuntman and son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, died on Friday morning of complications from pancreatic cancer, according to WFLA and TMZ. He was 60.

Robbie Knievel followed in his father's footsteps and became a prolific daredevil in his own right. Also known as Kaptain Robbie Knievel, he managed to pull off some impressive feats throughout a career that spanned several decades.

Knievel got an early start to being a stuntman, touring with his father when he was 12. At that time, he performed pre-jump shows before going solo and performing stunts of his own.

One of Robbie Knievel's most notable achievements was jumping the fountains at Caesars Palace in 1989. That was a stunt his father had tried and failed over two decades earlier in 1967.

Robbie Knievel also famously jumped 30 limousines at the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas, jumped between the two 13-story Jockey Club towers in Vegas, jumped the Grand Canyon, jumped a moving train and jumped five military airplanes on the USS Intrepid in New York.

The last stunt Robbie Knievel performed in his career was in 2011 when he jumped 150 feet over tractor trailer trucks in Coachella, Calif.