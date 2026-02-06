The 2026 Kentucky Derby qualifiers continue on Saturday with the 2026 Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. It's one of the winter's most important West Coast-based Kentucky Derby prep races, with 40 points up for grabs and 20 going to the winner. Shorter speed will be an important factor in handicapping this race since it only runs one mile, which is shorter than a majority of the qualifying races.

Post time is 7:05 p.m. ET. The 2026 Robert B. Lewis Stakes odds list Desert Gate as the 6-5 favorite. Other top contenders in the seven-horse Robert B. Lewis Stakes 2026 field include Intrepido at 7-2, Plutarch at 4-1 and Cherokee Nation at 5-1. Intrepido is the only one of the top-four favorites not trained by Bob Baffert. Before making any 2026 Robert B. Lewis Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Michelle Yu, an elite West Coast-based handicapper.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes. She also hit the exacta in the Kentucky Derby. And in August she hit the Fierceness-Journalism exacta in the Pacific Classic. Anyone following her horse racing betting advice could have been way up.

For the Robert B. Lewis Stakes 2026, Yu has handicapped the field, made her picks and constructed her best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2026 Robert B. Lewis Stakes predictions

One of Yu's surprising Robert B. Lewis Stakes picks: She is high on Plutarch even though he is third on the odds board at 4-1. This will be the sixth career race for Plutarch, and he has hit the board in each one thus far, finishing no worse than third.

He broke his maiden last time out at Del Mar, covering 1 1/8 mile in 1:49:69 and beating Rio Grande and Honey's Choice with some room to spare. "He seems like he really wants more ground not less," Yu told SportsLine. She is using Plutarch prominently on her 2026 Robert B. Lewis Stakes betting card. See which horses to back here.

How to make 2026 Robert B. Lewis Stakes bets, picks

Yu's top pick is a horse who is "as game as they come." She also is high on a longshot who "looked very good" in his last race. You can see who they are, and get all of Yu's 2026 Robert B. Lewis picks, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Robert B. Lewis Stakes 2026, and how should you construct your wagers? Check out the latest 2026 Holy Bull Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks, all from the expert who nailed Citizen Bull's win at this event last year.

2026 Robert B. Lewis Stakes horses, odds