Most Valuable Promotions will be the promoter for MVP MMA 1 on Saturday, May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, as UFC legend Ronda Rousey returns to the ring in a main event bout against a fellow former UFC star Gina Carano. While these two have largely pivoted to the entertainment industry, they remain among the most prominent names in MMA. This main event fight between Rousey and Carano will be available on Netflix, but this event being put together by Jake Paul's company features fighters under several different promoters including Bellator, Legacy Fighting Alliance and international outfits. There are 11 fights in total on the card, which will be available for fans to watch on YouTube outside of the main event. If you're interested in betting on Rousey vs. Carano, sign up for FanDuel to get $150 in bonus bets after your first wager of $5+ wins:

In addition to Rousey vs. Carano, MMA fans will see Nate Diaz battling Mike Perry and Francis Ngannou facing off against Philipe Lins in this event. Diaz had a 15-year career in the UFC after winning the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter, while Perry is currently competing in the middleweight division of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). However, Perry has been part of the UFC with 15 career bouts. Ngannou has been a boxer, competing against both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. However, he's best known as a former UFC heavyweight champion. Lins was a lightweight when competing in UFC, but did win the heavyweight tournament when competing in Professional Fighters League.

If you're trying to figure out how to bet on Rousey vs. Carano, Diaz vs. Perry, Ngannou vs. Lins or any of the other fights at MVP MMA 1 on Saturday, see the latest promo offers at the best betting apps and betting sites in the chart below before making your wagers. Bet Rousey vs. Carano at DraftKings, where new users get $100 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager:

Where to bet on Rousey vs. Carano

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Rousey vs. Carano odds via DraftKings

Point spread: Rousey -5.5

Rounds: 1.5 (Over +175, Under -230)

Money line: Rousey -625, Carano +455

Two of the most iconic names in women's MMA make dramatic returns for this main event, which viewers can watch on Netflix. Rousey was arguably the most dominant fighter in women's MMA history but has not stepped in the ring in a decade. She has lost her last two fights, both by knockout/TKO, against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. Rousey is known for her submission holds, and nine of her 12 wins are via submission. She's priced at -250 to win by submission. In addition to her MMA credentials, Rousey became the first American woman to medal in judo at the Olympics when she captured the bronze medal in Beijing in 2008. She won a gold medal in judo at the Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2007 and became a fixture in WWE. Rousey is the only woman to be a UFC and WWE champion, and is the only woman to serve a headliner at events for both.

Carano is coming back after an even longer hiatus, with her last fight occurring in 2009. She lost that bout to Cris Cyborg but had won seven fights in a row prior to that setback. She's not likely to get into a submission contest with Rousey, as six of Carano's seven wins were by decision or knockout/TKO. Carano is priced at +550 to win via knockout/TKO and is a +2500 longshot to win by decision. She transitioned to movies and entertainment after her fighting career, appearing in films like Fast & Furious 6 as well as Deadpool. In fact, both she and Rousey have been part of the Fast & Furious franchise. In 2015, Carano was inducted into the Martial Arts History Museum Hall of Fame. Bet on Rousey vs. Carano with DraftKings, where new users can get $100 in bonus bets after a first wager of $5+:

Rousey vs. Carano main card odds via DraftKings

Nate Diaz (+170) vs. Mike Perry (-205)

Francis Ngannou (-1350) vs. Philipe Lins (+800)

Diaz returns to the ring after a four-year gap but he's coming back after defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, winning by submission. Of Diaz's 21 wins, 12 have come via submission. He's priced at +450 to win via submission but is +550 to win by decision. Diaz is 4-4 in his last eight fights, and 10 of his 13 career losses have come by decision. Perry is surprisingly favored despite having a five-year fight gap and being 1-4 in his last five bouts prior to this match with Diaz. Four of Perry's last five fights have lasted three rounds, while three of Diaz's last five fights have lasted less than four rounds. The total rounds in this fight is 4.5 (Over -105, Under -125) and given how much of a gap these fighters have had, the Under might be the better play. Perry, who has won 11 of his 14 fights via knockout/TKO, is +185 to win Saturday's bout via knockout/TKO. He's +165 to win by decision.

Ngannou has won seven fights in a row ahead of his matchup with Lins on Saturday, and he's taken six of those seven victories via knockout/TKO. He's lost just three times in his career and all three have come by decision. Lins has won his last four fights and three of his victories are via decision. He is prone to knockouts with four of his five career losses coming via that method, so this will be an interesting bout from that perspective. This is not expected to be a lengthy fight with the total set at 1.5 rounds (Over +200, Under -270) and Ngannou is -750 to win via knockout/TKO. Lins is +1400 to win by knockout/TKO and +2800 to win by decision. Use the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS to wager on Diaz vs. Perry or Ngannou vs. Lins on Saturday to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Rousey vs. Carano preliminary card odds via DraftKings

Salahdine Parnasse (-1350) vs. Kenneth Cross (+800)

Junior Dos Santos (+250) vs. Robelis Despaigne (-310)

Namo Fazil (-310) vs. Jake Babian (+250)

David Mgoyan (-625) vs. Albert Morales (+455)

Aline Pereira (-425) vs. Jade Masson-Wong (+330)

Chris Avila (+225) vs. Brandon Jenkins (-278)

Jason Jackson (-425) vs. Jeff Creighton (+330)

Phumi Nkuta (-180) vs. Adriano Moraes (+150)

Dos Santos is also a former UFC heavyweight champion and had lost five straight fights via knockout/TKO prior to winning his last two bouts, one by decision and one by knockout/TKO. One of Dos Santos' five losses was the Ngannou in a title bout. Despaigne has lost his last two fights by decision but does have five knockout wins in his career. Dos Santos' last six fights, and nine of his last 10, have all gone at least two rounds. Despaigne registered first-round knockout wins in each of his first five fights but his last three bouts have gone three rounds. Dos Santos and Despaigne to go Over 1.5 rounds on Saturday is priced at +180.

Parnasse is a legend in the KSW, which is Poland's UFC equivalent. He is a two-time former KSW featherweight champion and a former KSW lightweight champion, defending his latter belt successfully four times. Parnasse is 22-2 in his KSW career and his splits are nearly even across decisions, submissions and knockout/TKOs. However, his last four wins have all come by knockout/TKO. Cross is a huge underdog in this bout but has won his last four fights and 11 of his last 12. Two of his last four victories have come by decision, though he does have eight knockouts in his career. Three of Cross' last four fights went more than one round and Parnasse has gone two rounds in each of his last three fights, making Over 1.5 rounds (+120) a potentially appealing wager in this contest. Bet on MMA using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double your winnings on your next 10 bets after wagering $1+:

Fazil enters Saturday's fight with just one loss in his young career, and he's won his last six bouts. Four of those have come via knockout/TKO. Babian lost his opening fight via knockout/TKO but has won six fights in a row since then. He's also got a propensity of going for the knockout, with four knockout/TKO wins in his career. However, the Over on 1.5 rounds (+110) could have some appeal here too. Fazil has gone two or more rounds in seven of his 10 fights, including three of his last four. Babian has gone Over 1.5 rounds in two of his last four bouts.

Mgoyan's last two fights have ended in decisions, the latest being a unanimous decision victory over Javier Garcia. Three of his last four fights have gone three rounds. Morales is one of the more established fighters on the preliminary card with 30 career bouts. He's won seven of his last eight fights and five have come via knockout/TKO.

Pereira is the current Karate Combat flyweight champion and she competes in the flyweight division of Legacy Fighting Alliance, a MMA company founded in 2016 out of Houston. She is 2-2 in his LFA career and all four of her matches have ended in decisions. Masson-Wong has lost her last two fights, one by knockout/TKO and one by submission. All of her fights have gone three rounds, so this could be one of the lengthier bouts on the preliminary card.

There were five decisions in a row which did not go Avila's way in a stretch from August 2016 to May 2018, but the American has won each of his last two fights via knockout/TKO. Of his eight career wins, five have come via knockout/TKO. He's competed under UFC, Bellator and several other promoters. Jenkins is the favorite in this fight due to his experience, though he's struggled of late in the ring with five losses in his last seven bouts. Two of those losses were by decision and two were by knockout/TKO. He's also competed in UFC, and has LFA experience as well.

In what seems to be a theme for the preliminary card, Jackson brings fighting experience across several outfits like LFA, Bellator and the Professional Fighting League (PFL). He's a former welterweight champion in Bellator and had six unanimous decision wins in a row from December 2019 to July 2022. Of his 19 wins, nine have come by decision. However, Jackson has lost two of his last three fights. Creighton is 8-1-1 in his last 10 fights and he also skews towards fights ending via decision, which has happened in his last seven appearances. His last 10 fights have all gone more than one round, so this could be another lengthier bout on the preliminary card.

Moraes was originally supposed to fight Muhammad Mokaev but the former flyweight UFC fighter had to pull out due to a visa issue and is being replaced by Nkuta. He has not lost in 11 fights and tends to go the distance, with his last three victories coming via decision. Moraes competed in the flyweight division of ONE Championship and is a three-time flyweight champion. He is more of a submission king as 11 of his 21 career wins have come by this method, but he's lost three of his last four fights heading into Saturday's bout.