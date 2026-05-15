Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey takes on former EliteXC contender Gina Carano on Saturday as Netflix presents a full MMA fight card featuring numerous iconic figures in the sport. The five-round main event tops the main card (9 p.m. ET) from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The latest Rousey vs. Carano odds via DraftKings list Rousey as the -575 favorite (risk $575 to win $100), while Carano is priced at +425 (risk $100 to win $425).

Other notable odds for ths May 16 Neflix MMA fight card include Mike Perry (-205) vs. Nate Diaz (+170) and Francis Ngannou (-1350) vs. Philiipe Lins (+800). Before locking in your Netflix MMA card picks make sure you see the Netflix MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Josh Nagel.

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Nagel, who is the combat sports editor for SportsLine, is an experienced and successful boxing analyst. He previously served as SportsLine's main boxing analyst and covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years. He has recently returned to his role as SportsLine's top boxing analyst and had a massively profitable 2025 campaign. Perhaps his biggest winner was calling Terence Crawford (+140) against Canelo Alvarez in their September mega fight, while also correctly advising SportsLine members to take Crawford specifically by decision (+220).

His MMA selections include calling Sean Strickland (+220) over Anthony Hernandez and Charles Oliveira (+150) over Max Holloway.

Anyone who has followed Nagel's combat sports picks this year could already be up more than $2,500

Now, with this Netflix MMA card approaching, Nagel has studied Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano preview

Rousey, 39, will be competing for the first time in 10 years. She has posted a 12-2 career record, with three wins by knockout and nine by submission. She was dominant in her early career, joining UFC in February 2013. She won her first six UFC matches, before being knocked out in the second round of UFC 193 by Holly Holm.

In her last match, she lost by TKO to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 for the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship. Prior to her MMA career, she was a decorated Olympian in women's judo. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, she earned the bronze medal at 70 kg. She won gold at the 2007 Rio de Janeiro Pan American Games. Check out SportsLine to see Nagel's picks and analysis.

Carano, 44, competed in Elite Xtreme Combat and Strikeforce from 2006 to 2009. In eight career matches, she compiled a 7-1 record, winning each of her first seven bouts. She has three wins by knockout, one by submission and three by decision. In her last match at Strikeforce: Carano vs. Cybord on Aug. 15, 2009, she lost by TKO to Cris Cyborg for the women's featherweight championship.

Following that fight, she retired from competition. She then transitioned from the ring to a film career. Her first major role was in the action film Haywire in 2011. She also appeared in Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and Deadpool (2016). You can only see Nagel's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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Netflix MMA card: Rousey vs. Carano predictions

One of of Nagel's Rousey vs. Carano picks: He is backing Over 1.5 rounds in Ngannou vs. Lins.

"We are going to try to squeeze some sneaky value from the Over 1.5 rounds at the juicy price of +165, and we'll need help from Lins to do so," Nagel said. "Lins left the UFC on a four-fight winning streak at light heavyweight and went to the scorecards in four of his previous six fights. The 40-year-old is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and the ground game presents his only logical path to victory against the 39-year-old Ngannou. If Lins can disrupt Ngannou's attack with some takedowns and ground control, we could see this getting past the first round, and this prop feels like the best plus-money position on this fight." See who else to back here.

How to make MMA card: Rousey vs. Carano picks

Nagel also has strong picks for Rousey vs. Carano and other bouts on the Netflix MMA card. He's also backing a fighter who is "the most viable underdog to win outright on a card that is difficult to mine for value spots," to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Rousey vs. Carano, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $2,500 on his combat sports picks this year, and find out.

Netflix MMA main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Ronda Rousey (-575) vs. Gina Carano (+425)

Nate Diaz (+170) vs. Mike Perry (-205)

Francis Ngannou (-1350) vs. Philipe Lins (+800)

Salahdine Parnasse (-1350) vs. Kenneth Cross (+800)

Junior dos Santos (+275) vs. Robelis Despaigne (-345)