Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton announced Monday the death of his dog, Roscoe, who rose to fame as a beloved figure in the racing community. Roscoe was on life support after treatment for pneumonia.

Hamilton said Friday that Roscoe was struggling to breathe during his bout with pneumonia. The famous canine was hospitalized and sedated, and his heart stopped during examination. He was in a coma for four days.

"After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe," Hamilton said. "He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend. Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together."

Hamilton withdrew from Friday's Pirelli tire test to accompany Roscoe at the hospital. Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu replaced him. Hamilton, sixth in the drivers' standings, is set to race in this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

Roscoe built a sizable social media following with more than 1.4 million followers on his Instagram account. His death comes five years after Hamilton lost another famed companion. Coco, also an English Bulldog who traveled with Hamilton and Roscoe, died in 2020 due to heart problems.

"Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have," Hamilton said. "It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

"Thank you all for the love and support you've shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel. He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms."

Hamilton adopted Roscoe in 2013. The longtime Mercedes driver, who joined the team that same year, won six Formula 1 championships with his dog by his side. Hamilton signed with Ferrari this year and remains in search of his first win with his new team.