'Roseanne' now has a NASCAR race named after the show because of course

NASCAR continues its West Coast trip this weekend as it heads to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., for races in both the Monster Energy Cup Series and the Xfinity Series. The top tier race is set to be sponsored by Auto Club, while the Xfinity Series race had been without a sponsor... until now.

No longer will Saturday's race be called the California 300 -- instead it'll be dubbed the "Roseanne 300" in honor of the popular television show "Roseanne" returning to ABC later in March. In addition to the sponsorship, Michael Fishman who plays D.J. in the series, will serve as the Grand Marshall and give the command for drivers to start their engines.

This isn't the first time NASCAR has brought in a peculiar sponsor for a race. Fans may recall some greats like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400 at Chicagoland and the Spongebob Squarepants 400 at Kansas as on-screen sponsors to hit the track. Heck, even country music star Brantley Gilbert got involved last year with the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway being named after him as well.

At least one Xfinity Series driver is fired up about it:

Never thought I’d race in the #Roseanne300 but here we are https://t.co/ax1stGg48D — Tommy Joe Martins (@TommyJoeMartins) March 16, 2018

NASCAR is a sport essentially dependent on branding and sponsorship for both races and drivers. In other recent sponsorship news, Busch beer was announced as NASCAR's pole sponsor earlier in the week while Lowe's announced it was ending its 17-year sponsorship run with seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson at season's end.

Either way, in case you were interested in watching the Rosanne 300, here's how:

How to watch the Rosanne 300 at Auto Club Speedway

Location: Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California

Date: Saturday, March 17th

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Length: 150 laps/300 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 35

Stage 2: Ends on lap 70

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 150

TV: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

As far as the Cup Series goes, please click here for the latest odds and picks as well as how to watch.