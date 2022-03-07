Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is in trouble for wearing a symbol that expresses his support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kuliak wore a "Z" on his chest while on the podium at the Apparatus World Cup after winning bronze in the parallel bars final. Kuliak added the letter to his outfit ahead of appearing on the podium, taping the "Z" on before standing next to Illia Kovtun of Ukraine, who earned gold.

The "Z," according to The Guardian, has become a symbol of support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The same logo is on Russian tanks and vehicles. Kuliak stood with the "Z" added to his outfit during the national anthems.

As a result of Kuliak's actions, the governing body of gymnastics condemned the "shocking behavior" and FIG said they plan to ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against the gymnast.

All gymnasts, judges and officials from Russia and Belarus were also suspended from all future FIG-sanctioned competitions on Monday, The Guardian reported.

FIG sited article 42.3 of its 2022 statutes when describing the situation, according to The Guardian. Penalties in accordance with that statute include "the cancellation of results of a competition," which may result in Kuliak being stripped of the bronze medal, as well a ban of an "unspecified duration."

While Kuliak, 20, donned the Z on his uniform, he was not allowed to wear any type of Russian flag logo because it had been banned by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) before the event.