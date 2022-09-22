The international sailing season continues with Sail GP Copenhagen on Saturday. Nine teams will be competing against each other for the crown, including the United States, which will be led by Jimmy Spithill.

The United States is in desperate need of points in order to stay in the race for the championship. New Zealand, meanwhile, earned its second consecutive win with a victory at the ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix in all four races. Driver Pete Burling advanced to the final and recorded three fleet race victories, which included defeating France's Quentin Delapierre and Denmark with a huge 25-second lead as he crossed the finish line.

New Zealand was also victorious last month at the Great Britain Final Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth. Denmark's Nicolai Sehested reached the podium for the second consecutive race as he finished third. It also marked the first time in the past six events in which Australia's Tom Slingsby failed to reach a Final.

Here's how you can check out all of the action in Copenhagen on Saturday.

How To Watch