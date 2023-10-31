Anyone who missed the United States' impressive win in the Spain Sail Grand Prix on Oct. 14-15 will have another chance to catch it again this weekend. The race will re-air on CBS this Sunday, so fans can relive the strongest U.S. performance of Season 4.

In Andalucia-Cádiz, the Americans were able to collect their first win since Saint-Tropez in Season 3 and earned some valuable points in the championship standings. The U.S. was able to overcome a pre-race penalty to breeze past ROCKWOOL Denmark and Australia.

The United States, led by driver Jimmy Spithill, had the highest average speed at 32.7 km/h while executing the fewest number of maneuvers with six. It was a clean day for the Americans, and it was their best race in a while.

"It doesn't matter what position we're in, the whole squad will just fight the entire way round," Spithill said about his team after the race.

That win helped boost the United States in the overall standings, and they now sit in third place. Their 32 points are behind second-place ROCKWOOL Denmark (36) and first-place Australia (43).

How to watch the 2023 Spain Sail GP

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5 | Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cádiz, Spain

TV: CBS Stream: Paramount+