The France Sail Grand Prix at Saint-Tropez saw Emirates Great Britain end a two-year winless streak in what was an intense competition from the gun. Fans can relive the action this weekend as CBS will air the event Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

Entering France, Emirates GBR hadn't won an event since the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix in May 2021, but their luck changed this month with wins at Saint-Tropez and Taranto.

Emirates GBR survived multiple lead changes and a dramatic finish to come away with the win. It initially looked as if Australia was going to sail away with the victory, but the team received a last-minute penalty that allowed Emirates GBR to finally catch a break.

Ben Ainslie, the Emirates GBR driver, told sailgp.com his team had to "dig deep" to reenter the win column. To secure the victory, Emirates GBR sailed the shortest distance and foiled for longer than Australia and Spain.

"It's been a frustrating one because we've obviously got a great team and there were times when things weren't going our way," Ainslie said. "It's taken a lot of determination to get us here."

To rewatch all the SailGP excitement from Saint-Tropez, check out the information below.

How to watch the 2023 France Sail Grand Prix