SailGP is set to return to Cádiz this weekend for the Spain Sail Grand Prix, an event taking place in the autonomous community Andalucía in Southwest Spain. The action will take place Oct. 14 and marks the fifth event of SailGP Season 4.

Fans will get a glimpse of some of the sport's top stars racing in identical F50 flying catamarans. Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United States will make up the 10 countries that will be participating in the event.

Australia enters Cádiz first in the standings with 35 points, followed closely by Emirates GBR and Spain, the two teams tied for second with 29 points apiece. Emirates GBR has the most momentum of the group, as the team has won two straight behind the efforts of British driver Ben Ainslie.

Here's how fans can watch the Spain Sail Grand Prix.

How to watch the 2023 Spain Sail Grand Prix



All times are Eastern