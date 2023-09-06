The international sailing season hits France this weekend for the France Sail Grand Prix on Saturday and Sunday. 10 SailGP teams will hit the Gulf of Saint-Tropez as they try to stack points for the season championship.

Last time out, at SailGP Los Angeles, Spain and driver Diego Botin came out on top. Rockwool Denmark and Australia rounded out the top three. The United States finished fifth in the event, and the team is currently in seventh place with eight points on the season.

Australia, led by Tom Slingsby, sits in first place with 17 points. Spain and Rockwool Denmark are right on their heels with 16 points each. They all have a big opportunity to jump into first place with a solid showing at Saint-Tropez this weekend.

If the United States can replicate its success at the 2022 event in Saint-Tropez, the team could make up some serious ground in the standings. The lack of wind wreaked havoc on the event's schedule last year, and the United States was able to navigate those conditions and defeat the rest of the field. New Zealand and Great Britain finished second and third, respectively.

More information on how to watch the 2023 Sail GP Saint-Tropez can be found below.

How to watch the 2023 France Sail Grand Prix